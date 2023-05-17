The addition of Burnside McPhee at Clarkston takes Urquhart Opticians total number of practices to 12.

Urquhart noted that the move follows the retirement of John Burnside, who is stepping down after 35 years at the practice. It added that Burnside McPhee team members Mary Jeffrey and Lorraine Allan are being retained, taking the total number of Urquhart employees to 48.

Urquhart said Ms Jeffrey and Ms Allan would be joined by Andrew Mostyn, who has been with Urquhart Opticians for nearly three years and was previously with Black & Lizars at Fenwick Road in Giffnock.

It added: “Andrew lives locally to the practice, in Netherlee.”

Urquhart, which has practices in Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway, said it was continuing its expansion programme “along the west coast of Scotland with a focus on market and coastal towns”.

Managing director Peter Telfer said: “We’re excited to be expanding in Clarkston and looking forward to getting to know the patients and becoming part of the community. It is our first move back into Glasgow, having previously had a practice on Dumbarton Road up until 2015.

“We’re planning on refitting the practice by the end of the year and introducing a range of new equipment and frames - that will reflect the clinical offering across all of our practices.”

Urquhart Opticians was founded by Robert Urquhart in 1916, with its first practice at Dreghorn in Ayrshire. Mr Telfer took over in 2015, alongside long-time friend and clinical director Alistair Duff.