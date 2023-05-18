Glasgow office software and data analytics company Cobry, launched as a one-man business in 2013 by former teacher Colin Bryce, is targeting a quadrupling of annual revenues to £8 million between this year and 2025.
Cobry, which works with around 250 business customers across the UK ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to larger corporates and mainly in the financial technology, media and manufacturing sectors, is aiming to increase its workforce from 18 to more than 50.
The company, which is an official Google Cloud partner, said it is on course to achieve turnover of at least £2m this year.
It is aiming to double turnover in 2024 and double it again in 2025 as part of its expansion plan.
Cobry noted that it had more than doubled its turnover in each of the last three years.
It manages the switch of companies’ business management systems from local to cloud-based Google servers.
In addition to Google technologies, Cobry said it also uses Looker and BigQuery and data technologies such as Dataproc, Dataflow and Datafusion to “deliver data governance at scale, no matter the size of the organisation”.
The company’s services include digital transformation, including change management, Google Workspace development and operational support, cloud telephony, business hardware and device management, data analytics, security and governance, identity and access management, and infrastructure modernisation.
Mr Bryce said: “Our rocket-fuelled target is to get to £8 million by 2025, which means doubling turnover year-on-year. To achieve that we will need to be employing 50 to 60 people.
He added: “In the early days, our customers were businesses who ran a bank of servers in the basement of their buildings, because the cloud was a new thing. People now come to us for other things, like optimising the tech they already have, and increasingly for our data analytics services, where we look at what they have, organise all the data in their business, bring it together and visualise it, so that they can get insights to optimise the functioning of their business. That has been added in the last couple of years as a new wing of the business but it’s a big part of what we do now.”
