Achmelvich has been listed alongside beaches from tropical paradises such as Mauritius, Thailand and Hawaii in the World’s 50 Best Beaches list.

The beach near Lchinver has been ranked 45 in the world, just behind Balos in Greece and ahead of Kaputas in Turkey.

The top three beaches that made it to the list are Lucky Bay in Australia, Anse Source D'Argent of the Seychelles and Hidden Beach in the Philippines

"Our study comes at a time when many travelers are dreaming of that perfect summer beach vacation," said Tine Holst, co-founder of The World's 50 Best Beaches.

"It's a unique way of uncovering hidden gems that are often overlooked by the traveling public and provides the perfect inspiration for a beach vacation."

The list compilers said: “Who knew Scotland had beaches resembling a tropical paradise with bright sand and water so clear and turquoise that you’ll mistake it for the Caribbean?"

They continue: “This is a popular spot for windsurfers, kayakers, and water skiers, but with a great campsite nearby, it is truly for everyone wanting to explore a nearly perfect beach in the Highlands of Scotland.

“Known for its natural beauty, great amenities, and excellent swimming, we highly recommend adding this stunning beach to your bucket list.”

The list is a collaboration with over 750 of the world's leading travel influencers and professionals Jyo Shankar, Pilot Madeleine, Dame Traveler.

The list is based on the votes of their "beach ambassadors" as well as hundreds of the world's most experienced and respected travel influencers, journalists, editors and agents.

It said the Banana Boat-backed list offers travelers around the globe with unparalleled insights from the best in the industry.