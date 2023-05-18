By Alec Ross
Speaking after attending the ‘Farm to Fork’ summit at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said: “This summit must be a recognition of the importance of domestic food production and of putting robust measures in place to ensure the whole food supply chain addresses the significant shortfalls in food security.
"The momentum from today must not be lost, and recent events underline that producers cannot be paid less than the cost of production”
Mr Kennedy continued: “If you're looking to secure domestic food production, it starts by supporting the primary producer in the face of rising input costs and volatile output prices, poorly negotiated trade agreements and supply chain inequities.
"Tuesday’s commitment to a wider use of the UK Agriculture Act is something to welcome, but while a commitment to extend the seasonal workers visa scheme for this year is positive, our growers need a longer term assurance to enable them to plan ahead.
"And it is also hugely disappointing that Scotland’s farmers and growers will not benefit from the highest levels of energy relief in a sector where the economics remain fragile”.
Round-up
Prime cattle at Dumfries yesterday sold to 328p/kg from J Jardine, Yett.
Once again, OTM cattle met strong demand, with dairy types selling to 225p/kg for Slacks and averaging 176p/kg, and beef animals selling to 237p/kg for Belridding and averaging 227p/kg.
Meanwhile, the first sale of spring lambs for the year sold to £160 for Suffolks from North Cowshaw with Texels from North Park selling to £148. Hoggs, again, were a two-tiered affair and well-fleshed hoggs met strong interest, with Charollais from Nether Locharwoods selling to £165/head and Suffolks selling to £160 for Swyre.
Heavy ewes averaged £113/head and peaked at £150/head, while light lambs averaged £97/head and sold to £120/head.
Store cattle met an excellent trade at Carlisle yesterday, with a Simmental bullock from TH & PA Johnston, Westray, selling for £1,980.
Heifers sold to £1,690 for a dairy-bred British Blue from Harley Croft, with native breeds selling to £1,770 for an Angus bullock from Ribton House and heifers to £1,670 for an Aberdeen Angus from Blackrigg.
Bull calves sold to £690 for yesterday’s champion from Dormanstead, with British Blues selling to £620 for Hill Green. Limousins were also in demand, topping at £610 for the reserve champion from Kirtlevale. Hill Green Limousin heifers sold twice to £480, which was also the price for an Aberdeen Angus from Tempest Tower.
Topping the store hogg at Longtown on Tuesday – twice at £108 twice for Texels – was A Batey, Heathery Knowe and, secondly, Messrs Patrick & Sons. Feeding ewes peaked at £126 for a Suffolk from Axletreewell.
