More than 150 homes are to make up a new community of rental homes that do not require a deposit.
Rental home operator Casa by Moda is set to open a “state-of-the-art new rental neighbourhood” in Springboig, Glasgow, “bringing a new generation of rental homes to the region”.
The new £41m neighbourhood, which is called Casa, Vista Park, will offer its residents deposit-free, pet-friendly living as part of an inclusive offer designed to "prioritise health, wellbeing and sustainability".
Casa by Moda has purchased the site from housebuilder CCG Group, one of the country’s largest privately owned construction and manufacturing groups.
It will comprise a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments, alongside two, three and four-bedroom houses for rent, with community spaces including a wildlife area and two play parks.
CCG Group originally purchased the land as a private residential development for CCG Homes, its private housing subsidiary.
However, following the sale to Moda Living, CCG will now collaborate with Casa by Moda to complete the neighbourhood, regenerating the 6.5-hectares of brownfield land.
It is claimed residents at Casa, Vista Park will benefit from several Casa brand partnerships, including Utopi’s smart technology installed in every home to monitor air quality, energy usage and carbon emissions, while also being able to pre-empt maintenance issues and provide live data reporting via a MyCasa resident app.
Jonny Caddick, chief executive at Moda Living, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing Casa by Moda to Glasgow for the first time.
“There is significant undersupply of quality rental homes across Scotland, and in Glasgow in particular. With rental prices on the rise, residents want and deserve to be sure that they are getting value for their money and long-term security. At Casa by Moda, that’s exactly what we’re committed to delivering.
“Our Casa, Vista Park neighbourhood will deliver quality, sustainable homes in a vibrant and inclusive community, harnessing innovative tech to provide a standout offering with health and wellbeing at its core."
He added: “We can’t wait to welcome our first residents later this year and look forward to seeing Casa, Vista Park become a thriving community which enriches the lives of the people who live there.”
CCG will complete the site with the new homes being delivered for Casa.
Calum Murray, CCG director, said: “We are delighted to be working in collaboration with Casa by Moda to bring this innovative family rental model to Glasgow for the first time.
"The level of investment created by this partnership, is particularly significant for our business, for the housing market and for the city of Glasgow, especially in the east end where our commitment to provide high-quality homes and sustaining jobs is hugely important for the local economy."
