A FORMER cinema and bingo hall in Ayr has been put up on the market as a development opportunity for sale or lease.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the art deco, category-B-listed former cinema dates to the 1930s and was used until recently as a bingo hall.
Offers over £400,000 or rent offers over £60,000 per annum are being invited.
Shepherd said: “The layout is typical for a building of its time with the main auditorium taking up the majority of the floor space running to the full height with much of the original character retained.
It noted the 31,000 sq ft property is in a prominent position on the south side of Boswell Park, between its junctions with Sandgate and Douglas Street, “set amongst a variety of licensed, leisure and retail users”.
A large car park is adjacent to the property.
Shepherd said: “Accommodation comprises foyer and vestibule, main auditorium, bar servery, cellarage/stores, kitchen/prep area, staff office, WC facilities on the ground floor and, on the upper floor, circle, upper circle, viewing boxes, offices, staff rooms and projection room.”
Shepherd partner Kevin Bell said: “The property has Class 11 [assembly and leisure] consent but is suited to a variety of uses subject to planning. Interested parties should make their own enquires with South Ayrshire Council.
“Our clients will consider offers subject to planning although clean offers are preferred. Interested parties are advised to formally note interest as a closing date may be set.”
