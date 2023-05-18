A NEW Inverness distillery has announced a trio of appointments as its debut products hit the market.
The £7.5 million Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery has hired a general manager, head distiller, and head brewer.
The additions come shortly after Uile-bheist became the first distillery to open in the city in 130 years when it launched in February.
With its first two beers now on the market and as it prepares to cask its maiden single malt, the distillery has appointed Highlander Donnie Christian as general manager, Mr Christian joints with 30 years’ experience as a retail and visitor centre manager in Scotland and Ireland.
READ MORE: Can Yousaf usher in a new age for Scottish business?
Andrew Shearer, a former head distiller at Kinara in the Cairngorms National Park and whisky quality analyst at Glen Turner, has joined as head distiller.
And Andrew Hodgson, formerly of Black Isle Brewery and Tempest Brewing Co in the Borders, has been drafted in to head the brewing operation.
The company’s first small-batch craft beers, Inverness Lager and Forest Dweller IPA, are on sale now in local hotels and the distillery’s on-site tap room.
Production of its Dark Horse Highland stout is currently under way and the distillery is expecting a busy summer season of visitor tours.
Mr Christian said: “What we have here is pretty unique. We want to maximise its potential but do that in a way which is sustainable. This informs all of our processes.”
“We’ve got a fantastic new team, with our two Andrews, who are adapting the distilling and brewing process around our sophisticated Kaspar Schulz technology, from Germany.
READ MORE: Owner of Glasgow's famous Horseshoe Bar delivers trading update
“Ultimately, we want products we are proud of, and production is developing nicely. We also want to help make Inverness - one of the fastest growing UK cities- a base which visitors want to stay in and enjoy.”
Casks of the distiller’s inaugural single malt are available to purchase from £6,000.
Mr Shearer, who is overseeing production, said: “Because we are using brewer’s yeast instead of traditional distiller’s yeast, we are getting a lot of character. We are leaving a lot more flavour in, perhaps at the cost of yield, but we are all about quality and that uniqueness of character.”
Mr Hodgson added: “Coming here was an opportunity to work on what I feel is the most sophisticated brewhouse in Scotland of this size, especially in terms of the wider aspects such as the aesthetic of the place and what it is trying to achieve in terms of sustainability.
“The rewards so far have been great, in terms of the product. It is a very exciting time.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here