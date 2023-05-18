The sale of Inchlonaig Island comes complete with a cottage, bothies, jetty and woodland.

The most northerly of the larger islands, Inchlonaig Island lies just north of Inchconnachan in one of the most tranquil parts of the loch.

It is surrounded by a backdrop of spectacular mountain ranges, including Ben Lomond to the north as well as the Arrochar Alps to the west and north.

The island measures just under 200 acres (80 hectares) and is home to ancient woodland that includes around 800 yew trees.

Robert the Bruce is said to have planted yew trees on the island in the 14th century. Yew was used for the making of longbows and it is thought the royal archers used bows made from Inchlonaig wood for the Battle of Bannockburn.

Centuries later a deer park was created, and fallow and white deer can still be seen on the island along with a rich array of other wildlife.

Inchlonaig Island (Image: Savills)

As well as a 'glorious' forest, the island is home to a pretty, traditional two bedroom cottage and three derelict bothies. The cottage has been used for holiday rentals and there are potential development opportunities in the form of the stone bothy buildings.

The island also has its own jetty for launching and landing boats, with the picturesque conservation village of Luss located a ten-minute speedboat ride away.

Commenting on the sale, Cameron Ewer from real estate firm Savills, said: “This is an exciting launch from a historic perspective. However, it also represents an incredible and rare opportunity to acquire a piece of Scottish heritage while enjoying the spectacular surroundings of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

"Inchlonaig Island is perhaps the ultimate in private retreats and a very special sale.”

Savills is inviting offers over £995,000 for Inchlonaig Island.