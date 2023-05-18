Fraser/Livingstone Architects have submitted the plans on behalf of Grangemouth-based Real Estate Wealth Development (REWD) to transform the fishery at Black Loch, near the village of Limerigg.

The loch is currently used for a variety of recreational activities including trout fishing, wild swimming, and water sports activities.

The architects said: “The plans bring forward proposals to both support these existing pursuits and transform the abandoned brownfield site into a new enhanced leisure offer.

"A functional existing boathouse is retained and reimagined, reclad and wrapped with a continuous colonnaded timber loggia that then connects to a new ‘Big Bothy’, a solid timber-framed café restaurant pavilion."

'The coherent collection of new forms sit perched over the existing boatlined jetty, offering shelter and sustenance against the expansive backdrop of water stretching across the southern horizon' (Image: Axson Office (1 and 3 clockwise)/Fraser Livingstone Architects (2 and 4))

The architects added: "A string of 12 new corrugated steel-clad and timber-lined lodges stretch out to the west along an existing landscape ridgeline.

“Turned to face towards the water, the forms splay out in a sequence of fingers that respond to the existing topography, reducing the lodges' impact from the water while providing snippets of views to the loch from the approach.

“Consolidated tree planting is proposed within the landscape between the lodges, designed to draw out the Forestry and Land Scotland-owned Limerigg Wood that bounds the northern edge of the site."

The proposals have been designed and developed in collaboration with a team of consultants that includes Rankin Fraser Landscape Architecture, Urban Animation, Will Rudd, DKI Consulting Engineers, David Adamson Group, Ecus and Transport Planning.

Island linked to Robert The Bruce up for sale

A private island on Loch Lomond with historic connections to Robert The Bruce has gone up for sale for offers over £995,000.

The sale of Inchlonaig Island comes complete with a cottage, bothies, jetty and woodland. The most northerly of the larger islands, Inchlonaig Island lies just north of Inchconnachan in one of the most tranquil parts of the loch.

Former cinema and bingo hall on market

A former cinema and bingo hall in Ayr has been put up on the market as a development opportunity for sale or lease.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the art deco, category-B-listed former cinema dates to the 1930s and was used until recently as a bingo hall. Offers over £400,000 or rent offers over £60,000 per annum are being invited.