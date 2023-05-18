Plans have been unveiled for a restaurant, holiday lodges and a new water sports and leisure park at a “hidden gem” loch in central Scotland.
Fraser/Livingstone Architects have submitted the plans on behalf of Grangemouth-based Real Estate Wealth Development (REWD) to transform the fishery at Black Loch, near the village of Limerigg.
The loch is currently used for a variety of recreational activities including trout fishing, wild swimming, and water sports activities.
The architects said: “The plans bring forward proposals to both support these existing pursuits and transform the abandoned brownfield site into a new enhanced leisure offer.
"A functional existing boathouse is retained and reimagined, reclad and wrapped with a continuous colonnaded timber loggia that then connects to a new ‘Big Bothy’, a solid timber-framed café restaurant pavilion."
The architects added: "A string of 12 new corrugated steel-clad and timber-lined lodges stretch out to the west along an existing landscape ridgeline.
“Turned to face towards the water, the forms splay out in a sequence of fingers that respond to the existing topography, reducing the lodges' impact from the water while providing snippets of views to the loch from the approach.
“Consolidated tree planting is proposed within the landscape between the lodges, designed to draw out the Forestry and Land Scotland-owned Limerigg Wood that bounds the northern edge of the site."
The proposals have been designed and developed in collaboration with a team of consultants that includes Rankin Fraser Landscape Architecture, Urban Animation, Will Rudd, DKI Consulting Engineers, David Adamson Group, Ecus and Transport Planning.
