The five-star Fairmont St Andrews resort will reimagine two exclusive manor homes with high-end renovations and concepts from esteemed interiors expert Russell Sage who has partnered with other prestigious luxury properties including The Savoy, Zetter Townhouse and The Fife Arms on interior design projects.

The Manor Homes will offer “bespoke residential experiences perfectly tailored for a ‘home from home’ family break, golf weekend, spa getaway, or countryside gathering with friends”.

The first manor home will be purposed for luxury family escapes, with the second designed as the perfect location for elegant social gatherings.

Each property has been designed to offer a different experience (Image: Fairmont St Andrews/Russell Sage)

Positioned adjacent to each other within walking distance of the main hotel, guests of the manor homes will be able to enjoy the Fairmont St Andrews facilities including acclaimed restaurants, bars, five-star spa and two world famous championship golf courses overlooking St Andrews Bay, from July.

Mr Sage said he is “delighted to contribute to the renovation of the Manor Homes at Fairmont St Andrews”, adding: “The homes reflect the exciting, evolving vision at Fairmont and celebrates the brand’s unique appeal in this historic Scottish location.”

Kai Winkler, general manager, at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “We are delighted to be working with Russell Sage to bring one of the most unique residential stay experiences to the home of golf, St Andrews, where our guests have unlimited choices of luxury services and experiences that only a large resort can offer.

“The Manor Homes offer an enhanced luxury escape complimented by designs and layouts which emanate the feeling of warmth, homely comfort and relaxation."

Both properties offer luxury comfort and spacious living arrangements (Image: Fairmont St Andrews/Russell Sage)

He added: "The interior design tells a story authentic to the character of St Andrews and sees our vision for a reimagined luxury experience come to life and it will be wonderful to welcome our first guests in July to enjoy the new manor homes and all they have to offer.”

The concept for the renovation furnishes the two homes with individuality, quality, luxury and timeless interiors, bringing guests closer to the unique personality of the countryside resort.

Championing the vision of Russell Sage, the new interior design “combines quintessential modern Scottish luxury with storytelling acknowledgments to the historic town of St Andrews, wild landscape, the home of golf, and Fairmont brand”.

Fairmont St Andrews work with local creators and craftspeople, “bringing them into the Fairmont family and empowering their creations with a real sense of purpose”.

The designs are complimented by the works of local artists, with Fairmont St Andrews recycling antique furniture pieces and curating object collections to reflect the rich local history and extraordinary landscape.

Each manor home offers a space for up to eight guests, equipped with a farmhouse kitchen, breakfast bar, dining room and separate formal dining area.

The family Manor Home is equipped with a warmly lit cinema room, board games room and more. The social manor home is designed for entertaining company, featuring a games and poker area, library and dram room.