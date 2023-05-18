A top Scottish golfing hotel and resort has linked up with a renowned designer to enhance its luxury "home from home" offering.
The five-star Fairmont St Andrews resort will reimagine two exclusive manor homes with high-end renovations and concepts from esteemed interiors expert Russell Sage who has partnered with other prestigious luxury properties including The Savoy, Zetter Townhouse and The Fife Arms on interior design projects.
The Manor Homes will offer “bespoke residential experiences perfectly tailored for a ‘home from home’ family break, golf weekend, spa getaway, or countryside gathering with friends”.
The first manor home will be purposed for luxury family escapes, with the second designed as the perfect location for elegant social gatherings.
Positioned adjacent to each other within walking distance of the main hotel, guests of the manor homes will be able to enjoy the Fairmont St Andrews facilities including acclaimed restaurants, bars, five-star spa and two world famous championship golf courses overlooking St Andrews Bay, from July.
READ MORE: Fairmont St Andrews lures back Gleneagles chef
Mr Sage said he is “delighted to contribute to the renovation of the Manor Homes at Fairmont St Andrews”, adding: “The homes reflect the exciting, evolving vision at Fairmont and celebrates the brand’s unique appeal in this historic Scottish location.”
Kai Winkler, general manager, at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “We are delighted to be working with Russell Sage to bring one of the most unique residential stay experiences to the home of golf, St Andrews, where our guests have unlimited choices of luxury services and experiences that only a large resort can offer.
“The Manor Homes offer an enhanced luxury escape complimented by designs and layouts which emanate the feeling of warmth, homely comfort and relaxation."
He added: "The interior design tells a story authentic to the character of St Andrews and sees our vision for a reimagined luxury experience come to life and it will be wonderful to welcome our first guests in July to enjoy the new manor homes and all they have to offer.”
READ MORE: St Andrews unveils glam champagne terraces
The concept for the renovation furnishes the two homes with individuality, quality, luxury and timeless interiors, bringing guests closer to the unique personality of the countryside resort.
Championing the vision of Russell Sage, the new interior design “combines quintessential modern Scottish luxury with storytelling acknowledgments to the historic town of St Andrews, wild landscape, the home of golf, and Fairmont brand”.
Fairmont St Andrews work with local creators and craftspeople, “bringing them into the Fairmont family and empowering their creations with a real sense of purpose”.
The designs are complimented by the works of local artists, with Fairmont St Andrews recycling antique furniture pieces and curating object collections to reflect the rich local history and extraordinary landscape.
Each manor home offers a space for up to eight guests, equipped with a farmhouse kitchen, breakfast bar, dining room and separate formal dining area.
The family Manor Home is equipped with a warmly lit cinema room, board games room and more. The social manor home is designed for entertaining company, featuring a games and poker area, library and dram room.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here