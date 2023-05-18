Members of the Unite Union have staged a protest outside the bank’s AGM in Glasgow over a decision to cut staff access to flexible working patterns.

The bank currently operates compressed working arrangements for staff, which supports those with caring responsibilities by enabling them to work flexibly.

In April the banking group introduced a pilot scheme involving 4,000 workers which prevents staff working these agreed flexible work patterns, the union has said.

Unite has branded the management “out of touch” and is demanding that the bank withdraws the pilot scheme immediately.

The protest outside the Annual General Meeting in Glasgow calls the move a “backwards step”, which will disproportionally impact women, carers and the disabled.

Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary said: “Unite members are saying clearly that Lloyds Banking Group must drop this ill-conceived pilot which grievously disadvantages women, carers and disabled staff working at the bank.

“The scheme means increased childcare and family costs during a cost of living crisis and it will badly affect staff who need to work compressed hours. The great fear is that a pilot is only a step away from an introduction of such changed working conditions.

“At a time when progressive employers are moving towards modern ways of working, it is appears that LBG management are well out of touch.”