Young musicians are being offered the chance to learn from professionals with a free six-week electronic music school.
Everything from mixing beats to the business end of music production will be covered during the Right Track programme, which is currently taking applications.
The programme is being hosted by DJs Anna Realta and Simon Stokes - who have both enjoyed success within the industry..
Anna has released music on the Permanent Vacation label under the alias Anna Gram, while Simon has his own tunes on Glasgow’s Soma Records under his Petrichor moniker.
Ms Realta said: "The Right Track is an incredible opportunity for young people from diverse backgrounds across Scotland who are at the start of their musical journey.
“Having been involved in the music industry for many years ourselves we both know how difficult it can be to navigate, so myself and Simon are determined to give this group of young people the skills and knowledge they need to put them on the right track and begin their careers.”
The fully-funded course is open to anyone from across Scotland and is held one day a week at the subSine Academy of Music in Glasgow.
A place includes accommodation, as it is hoped that applicants will not just be from Glasgow.
Ms Realta said: “We wanted to make the course as open as possible to people from different places and backgrounds, and not just make it for locals.
“We’re going to teach the fundamentals of electronic music, from using software to producing and dealing with the business side of things.
“I love working with young musicians and this will give them a step up into the music industry, which can be hard to break into”.
Funded by the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative - administered by Creative Scotland - The Right Track is open to young people aged between 16-25, or up to 30 if the applicant identifies as disabled, care experienced and/or a young carer.
The course is aimed at beginners, with no prior musical experience necessary.
The Right Track is currently offering 10 places on the programme, which will run for six weeks from 29 June until 3 August 2023. Applications close at 23:55 on 23 May 2023.
