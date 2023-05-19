A popular Glasgow restaurant is to open its first Edinburgh venue next month.
Chaakoo Bombay Café is to open on Lothian Road on June 12 and will serve up a menu of tapas-style small plates, described as a fusion of flavours inspired by Mumbai and Iranian cuisine.
Chaakoo’s launch follows a £400,000 investment and will create over 50 new jobs in the city. It also adds to Lothian Road’s rising food and drink scene, which “has become a bustling hotspot in recent years” the firm said.
Iain Gallie, operations manager, said: “We are excited to bring the Chaakoo experience to Edinburgh.
“Authenticity is always at the heart of what we do. From the buzz of our cafes to the flavour of our dishes, they’re as close as possible to the original Bombay Cafés that Chaakoo is inspired by."
He added: “We’re excited to be bringing another restaurant to the scene on Lothian Road. Our sister venue, Topolabamba, was one of the first to kick start the buzzing foodie scene here. The area has become a hotspot of brilliant bars and restaurants, and Chaakoo will bring another great choice to the table.”
The first Chaakoo was opened on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street in 2016, and its second premises in 2019 in Glasgow’s west end.
It is claimed the eatery transports diners back to the original bustling Irani cafes, set up by Iranian and Persian immigrants who travelled to India in the 19th century.
The cafes were popular for Irani chai tea and a melting pot menu of classic Iranian grill dishes and classic dishes of the city of Mumbai, formerly Bombay.
Rohit Benjwal, Chaakoo head chef, said: “We take pride in the fact everything is freshly made, and it’s as close to authentic as you’ll get. It’s a unique experience.
“Every curry is freshly made in batches from scratch - it’s as close to authentic as you’re going to get. Our chef Mani has worked all over the world and he draws flavour inspiration from his travels that customers experience in our dishes.”
Bookings open on May 22 and the first 200 people to sign up will receive a special link to book in for 50% off food during the opening week.
Parent Hunky Dory Dining Group also owns Panang in Glasgow.
Tennent's Lager chief quits with immediate effect
The chief executive of Tennent’s Lager owner C&C Group has quit as the company reported it had “encountered significant challenges” over the upgrade of a complex resource planning system at its wine wholesaling business.
David Forde has stepped down with immediate effect as C&C told the City it expects a one-off €25 million impact associated with the system the disruption, reflecting costs associated with restoring service levels and lost revenue. Shares were down 17 per cent in early trading.
Scotland's wealthiest people revealed
Fashion tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen has further solidified his position as the richest person in Scotland.
The ASOS owner and the largest landowner north of the border is now worth £8.5 billion - an increase of £2bn since last year - the Sunday Times Rich List 2023 revealed. However, the total number of billionaires in the UK dropped after reaching a record-breaking 177 in 2022. It marks the first time the number of UK billionaires has fallen in 14 years.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here