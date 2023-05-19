Chaakoo Bombay Café is to open on Lothian Road on June 12 and will serve up a menu of tapas-style small plates, described as a fusion of flavours inspired by Mumbai and Iranian cuisine.

Chaakoo’s launch follows a £400,000 investment and will create over 50 new jobs in the city. It also adds to Lothian Road’s rising food and drink scene, which “has become a bustling hotspot in recent years” the firm said.

Iain Gallie, operations manager, said: “We are excited to bring the Chaakoo experience to Edinburgh.

“Authenticity is always at the heart of what we do. From the buzz of our cafes to the flavour of our dishes, they’re as close as possible to the original Bombay Cafés that Chaakoo is inspired by."

The restaurant's most popular curries are a smoked chicken tikka and kofta variety. (Image: Chaakoo)

He added: “We’re excited to be bringing another restaurant to the scene on Lothian Road. Our sister venue, Topolabamba, was one of the first to kick start the buzzing foodie scene here. The area has become a hotspot of brilliant bars and restaurants, and Chaakoo will bring another great choice to the table.”

The first Chaakoo was opened on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street in 2016, and its second premises in 2019 in Glasgow’s west end.

It is claimed the eatery transports diners back to the original bustling Irani cafes, set up by Iranian and Persian immigrants who travelled to India in the 19th century.

The cafes were popular for Irani chai tea and a melting pot menu of classic Iranian grill dishes and classic dishes of the city of Mumbai, formerly Bombay.

Rohit Benjwal, Chaakoo head chef, said: “We take pride in the fact everything is freshly made, and it’s as close to authentic as you’ll get. It’s a unique experience.

“Every curry is freshly made in batches from scratch - it’s as close to authentic as you’re going to get. Our chef Mani has worked all over the world and he draws flavour inspiration from his travels that customers experience in our dishes.”

Bookings open on May 22 and the first 200 people to sign up will receive a special link to book in for 50% off food during the opening week.

Parent Hunky Dory Dining Group also owns Panang in Glasgow.

