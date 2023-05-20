Glasgow-based Matthew Algie has unveiled a multi-million-pound investment at its production headquarters which will allow it to roast more than 2,500 tonnes of coffee each year for customers and create 38 jobs.
Matthew Algie, which currently employs around 250 people and is owned by Tchibo of Germany, is introducing a new green bean handling and blending system, upgraded automation, new conveying systems, and state-of-the-art packaging lines.
In addition to the operational improvements, Matthew Algie said the investment would support its new sustainability strategy, adding that this “will see the entire business become net zero by 2035 with its entire business operations, including supply chain, hitting the target by 2040”.
The investment is being supported by economic development agency Scottish Enterprise.
Matthew Algie, which was established more than 150 years ago and sells to customers throughout the UK and in Ireland, noted it had “seen considerable growth in recent years”.
Paul Chadderton, managing director of Matthew Algie, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for our business and particularly our Glasgow roastery as we look to continue on our growth trajectory.”
He added: “This recent round of investment builds additional capacity and will future-proof the business to offer even more products to its customers.”
The investment work will be carried out around ongoing production and will be completed this autumn.
A new “green storage area” will enable hessian sacks to be replaced with larger one-tonne transportation bags that will deliver a 90% manual-handling reduction, as well as increased coffee container capacity, Matthew Algie noted.
It added that shipping coffee in bulk containers from coffee-producing countries to UK ports will increase capacity by 11% and onward delivery to the Glasgow site will see a 25% capacity increase, reducing costs and carbon emissions.
Rhona Allison, managing director of business growth at Scottish Enterprise, said: “This innovative project will enhance the company’s productivity and manufacturing capability whilst also reducing its carbon emissions, delivering 38 new jobs and safeguarding many existing roles in the process."
She added: “Matthew Algie’s products are enjoyed by consumers across Scotland, the wider UK and Ireland. Scottish Enterprise is delighted to support Matthew Algie’s growth, investment and ambition to significantly increase their productivity.”
