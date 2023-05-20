For the first time in its 60-year history, the family-owned honey firm is working with Edinburgh’s Fingal to raise awareness of the importance of bees and beekeeping as part of World Bee Day today.

Edinburgh Honey Company specialises in rare, high-quality, raw honey, which is sourced in a responsible and sustainable way.

Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar is now showcasing Edinburgh Honey Company’s Scottish honey and honeycomb on its menus.

Fingal has also created a special new cocktail called Shipwreck, using honey syrup to celebrate World Bee Day on May 20.

Re-launched as a luxury hotel, restaurant and bar in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is located just 10 minutes away.

Andy Zalewski, managing director of Edinburgh Bee Company, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Fingal to help promote World Bee Day, along with the importance of pollinators in nature.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment and raise awareness about the crucial role that pollinators play in our ecosystem."

Edinburgh Honey Company is also planning a series of events around the city to celebrate World Bee Day, including an art exhibition of their beehives painted by Edinburgh College of Art students at the Jupiter Artland, as well as a ‘Gin and Honey’ evening event with Edinburgh Gin (Image: Chris Watt)

Permanently berthed on Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront, Fingal has an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

Fingal recently sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants after being awarded the top five-star rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for its Lighthouse Restaurant, which champions local, seasonal and artisan produce on its menus.

Andrew Smith, food and beverage manager for Fingal, said: “We’re always on the lookout for new ways to work with local producers and suppliers.

"The Edinburgh Honey Company is based less than two miles from Fingal and keeps its beehives right in the heart of the city, so this was an opportunity that we just couldn’t miss.

“The honey they produce is rare, high quality, and 100% natural and raw. It’s also sourced in a sustainable and responsible way.”

“Like Fingal and Britannia, the Edinburgh Honey Company is independently owned. It also has a rich history with beekeeping that goes back 60 years."

Fingal’s 22 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by its rich maritime heritage.