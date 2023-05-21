A famous Scottish estate that is rich in ancient clan and piping history has been brought to market.
The "spectacular" coastal estate on the Isle of Skye tells the story of the MacLeods of Dunvegan and other Scottish clans including the MacCrimmons.
Also on the estate is the village of Borreraig which is famous for being the location of the MacCrimmon Piping College.
The college was formed by the MacCrimmon family, who were pipers to the chiefs of Clan MacLeod for several generations, and, active between the 16th and 19th centuries, was where pipers from around Scotland were sent by their clan chiefs to master the instrument.
Euan MacCrimmon, director at Strutt and Parker, Inverness, said this week: “The Scottish estate market has been nothing short of spectacular in recent years, but opportunities like the Husabost Estate are rare."
The estate also has a large amount of historic landmarks such as a Pictish Broch at Dun Borreraig and the remains of St Francis Church on Husabost Home Farm which is said to date from the 1600s.
Husabost Estate is available as a whole for offers over £1.35m or as two separate lots through Strutt and Parker.
Airport chief: 'Hugely powerful' Glasgow not punching its weight
Glasgow is a “hugely powerful city” but is not currently punching its weight, the new head of Glasgow Airport has declared, citing “huge opportunities” if stakeholders combine forces to drive progress.
Andy Cliffe, who became chief executive of Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports owner AGS in January, highlighted the economic importance of securing better connectivity for Glasgow and Scotland as a whole, in an exclusive interview with The Herald. He believes Scotland has a “connectivity deficit”.
Scottish Government Prestwick backing is 'interesting use of £50m'
Glasgow Airport chief Andy Cliffe has described the Scottish Government’s ownership of Prestwick Airport as “an interesting use of £50 million”.
Prestwick Airport was bought by the Scottish Government in 2013, for £1, after it had been put up for sale by Infratil of New Zealand.
Owner of Glasgow's famous Horseshoe Bar warns on costs
Mitchells & Butlers, the pub giant which owns Glasgow’s Horseshoe Bar, has signalled its optimism that “cost inflation headwinds across the supply chain are starting to abate”, as it reported “resilient” trading so far this year.
The hospitality company declared it had been encouraged by trading in the year to date as energy prices have “fallen materially from earlier market highs”, adding that “early evidence suggests that cost increases in other areas, notably food, will soon start to slow”. However, it warned costs will continue to present a challenge in the near term.
