Mr Oldham, whose 25-year career has included spells with Procter & Gamble and Whyte & Mackay, had held the post jointly with Mark Steven since August 2021, with the two leading the company through the pandemic and other challenging market conditions.

He will become sole managing director on July 1, after Mr Steven officially retires at the end of June.

Mr Oldham has been with Perthshire-based Highland Spring since 2010, when he joined as sales director.

He said: “On behalf of Highland Spring Group, I would like to thank Mark for his dedication and the huge contribution he has made during his time with the business, working side-by-side with him has been a pleasure and a great learning experience.

“I am delighted to be leading the business and a team of fantastic people as we enter the next chapter in the story of this unique company.

"My focus will continue to be on accelerating our long-term strategy to deliver growth and value creation, underpinned by our purpose to provide healthy hydration in an environmentally sustainable way.”