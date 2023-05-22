It is claimed guests to the Edinburgh Roomzzz Aparthotels venue will get “stylish and flexible accommodation” and amenities at the £1 billion retail, leisure and dining destination, the St James Quarter, on their doorstep.

The aparthotel offers "jaw dropping views" of the Scottish capital's iconic landmarks, including Edinburgh Castle, Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat.

Following seven years of planning and curating, Roomzzz said it is “proud to bring the brand to Scotland”.

With 11 aparthotels across the UK, award-winning Roomzzz said it sees "huge potential in Scotland to build upon a successful portfolio".

The hotel pays homage to Scotland's past and present (Image: Roomzzz)

The new Edinburgh base adds to its selection of properties in destinations such as London, Manchester, Newcastle and York, and will allow guests the chance to experience "home from home" accommodation.

The accommodation offers 74 “swanky and spacious” serviced apartments that are fully equipped with all the amenities guests need for long or short stays.

The Bonnie Penthouse suite is Roomzzz’s "most premium offering" with "modern and quirky" interiors, full dining table, dressing area, living space with sofa and balcony views – "it’s undeniably the best suite in the house".

The range includes studios and suites, and selected pet-friendly and accessibility enhanced studios are also available, as well as dedicated family rooms ready to accommodate up to two adults and two children.

There is a range of seven apartment styles (Image: Roomzzz)

A key amenity of the highly anticipated property is the partnership between Roomzzz and Scottish food hall Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter’s anchor food offering.

Offering guests the chance to get food and beverages delivered directly to their door, this concept is a first for both brands.

Guests can choose from dishes from award-winning eateries El Perro Negro and Kochchi to National Chef of Scotland Gary Maclean’s Creel Caught and Chef Jimmy Lee’s Salt & Chilli Oriental, as well as city favourites Joelato, east PIZZAS and Stack & Still.

Shaan Ahmed, chief operating officer at Roomzzz Aparthotels Edinburgh, said: "Roomzzz Aparthotels Edinburgh is the next exciting chapter for the Roomzzz brand. As the first venture into Scotland, location was so important and what better setting to choose than in the heart of the capital, with views of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

“We’re also excited to be offering guests one of the best room service offerings in the city through our partnership with Bonnie & Wild. The selection of food and drink is first class, and we know our guests will love the opportunity to enjoy in the comfort of their Roomzzz apartment.

“Our unique blend of stylish accommodation and flexible amenities is perfectly suited to the needs of modern travellers who seek comfort, convenience, and the freedom to experience a destination on their terms.

"We look forward to welcoming guests and providing them with an unforgettable stay in this remarkable city.”

