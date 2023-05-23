Set up in 2014 by chief executive Colin Lamb, revenues at Connect Three during the 12 months to March 2023 rose by 71 per cent on the same period two years earlier as the company secured new contracts across the public, private and third sectors.

The consultancy provides services including training on equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI); growth and change management; and environmental and sustainable governance (ESG). Mr Lamb said these have become priorities for organisations of all sizes in the wake of the pandemic.

“The world of work has changed immeasurably in the past two years, and organisations and leaders at all levels are treating new aspects of working culture – including EDI, skills development, sustainability, and workplace wellbeing – not only as legal requirements but as essential pillars of their business strategy," he said.

“Many are not yet fully equipped with the expertise and experience to implement these policies and practices effectively, and that’s why many are turning to us to help them deliver them."

Connect Three secured key new contracts during the past 12 months with the Scottish Government and its economic development agency, Scottish Enterprise. There were also new wins with NHS 24, Glasgow City Council and Capability Scotland.

In the private sector, the company reported success in the renewable energy, life sciences, digital and tech sectors. It also provides its services abroad on behalf of locally-headquartered clients such as tech firm Calnex, Q2 Solutions, and the Itison deals and events platform.

Now employing 32 people, Mr Lamb said Connect Three will invest further in staffing with the recruitment of a chief inclusion officer and a chief sustainability officer, as well as new roles in product development, operations, and the ESG and EDI teams.

This follows the appointment of a new business director, Jordan Kay, and the internal promotions of Barbara Clark to lead consultant, Katy Morrison as the head of EDI, and David Garrick as head of the ESG division.

“We have continued to grow and develop our own team, promoting internally while bringing in additional expertise and experience to enable us to deliver our services on a broader and bigger scale this year and beyond," Mr Lamb said.

“Workplace culture is a thriving sector in its own right, and now impossible to ignore for leaders at all levels of business. Businesses that do not prioritise it are putting their profits, and more importantly people, at risk."