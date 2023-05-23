Alec Ross
Market round-up
38 bullocks at St Boswells yesterday met strong demand, averaging 305p/kg and selling to 334p/kg.
45 heifers averaged 311p/kg and sold to 332p/kg, while cast cows sold to a top price of 271p/kg or £2,089/head. Lambs fell by 15p on the week to average 335p/kg or £159/head and sold to £200/head for Texels.
1,068 hoggs were up slightly on the week and averaged 284p/kg, selling to a top price of 322p/kg for Texels. Cast sheep averaged £93/head and sold to £170 for a Texel ewe. Heavy ewes averaged £136, while light ewes sold to £125 for North Country Cheviots and averaged £89.
Prime cattle were keenly sought after in Carlisle yesterday will all types up on the week.
Heifers sold to a top price of 326p/kg and averaged 286p/kg, while beef and dairy bullocks averaged 284p/kg and 236p/kg respectively.
Beef bred young bulls sold to an impressive 295p/kg, while dairy bred bulls fell slightly on the week to average 221p/kg.
Both beef and dairy cast cows were less in demand, falling slightly on the week to average 217p/kg and 170p/kg respectively, but beef bulls jumped by 21p to average 200p/kg, selling to 242p/kg.
In the sheep section, SQQ prime lambs sold to a top of 560p/kg and averaged 370p/kg, with hoggs averaging 271p/kg and selling to £190/head. And while Lowland ewes were less in demand, falling by 8p on the week, hill ewes sold to £175 for Cheviots and finished the day 13p up to average £81/head.
Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark rose slightly on the week to average 309p/kg and peak at 354p/kg for a Limousin.
Black and white bullocks were unchanged at an average of 296p/kg while cast beef and dairy cows were similar to last week at 201p/kg and 181p/kg respectively, while new season lambs rose 10p to average 339p/kg, selling to a peak of £175/head. Hoggets were similarly strong, rising 8p to average 280p/kg. Cast ewe prices were identical to last week, averaging 106/head and selling to £232 for a Texel.
243 spring lambs at Ayr met a strong trade and sold to £170 for a 45kg Beltex cross from Redding, who also topped the per kilo price at 385p/kg, while the sale averaged 332p/kg or 338p/kg SQQ.
Continuing a recent trend, well fleshed hoggets sold well but leaner types were harder to move. Trade peaked at £168/head for both Back o’ Hill and High Letterpin.
A high quality consignment of cast sheep sold to £205 for a Texel ewe from South Craigton, while Scotch Mules sold to £115/head for Caprickhill and Balcaimie. Cast tups sold to £175 for a Blueface Leicester from Altgolach.
Breeding cattle at Dumfries on Friday met a large attendance of buyers with the best animals easily sold, with Limousin heifers with calves at foot from Rigghead selling to £3,300/head and Simmentals from Ash Road and Anguses from Teasdale selling to £2,400 and £2,250 respectively.
Limousin heifers with bull calves from Rigghead sold to £3,300 while Simmentals from Hartbush and Kildarroch sold respectively to £3,000 & £2900. British Blues from Rigghead sold to £3,000, while Shorthorns from Tregallon sold to £2,900.
Bulling Limousin heifers from Barwinnock sold to £1,680 while Shorthorns from Ash Road peaked at £1,420.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here