Top 10 accountancy group Azets has appointed Glasgow-based Peter Gallanagh as its UK chief executive as it moves to scrap its regional organisation.
Mr Gallanagh, who has worked for 22 years with what is now known as Azets, has for the last two years served as the firm's regional chief for Scotland and the north of England. He takes up his new post on July 1 as part of the group's reorganisation into a national structure.
Azets has more than 150 offices across seven countries and claims to be the largest provider of accounting, payroll and tax work to small and medium-sized businesses in northern Europe. It has been aggressively expanding its presence in the UK, backed by majority shareholder HG Capital.
Group chief operating officer Roger Eigenheer said the appointment of Mr Gallanagh will ensure the firm continues to meet the needs of its growing UK business.
“Now is the right time for Azets UK to be led by one chief executive, to leverage the skills and best practices from around the regions and realise the potential of our national size and scale," Mr Eigenheer added.
As part of the reorganisation, Midlands and North Wales regional chief executive Paul Clifford will take up the post of UK client services director. William Payne, regional chief for southern England, will continue as part of the UK senior leadership team while David Owens, regional CEO for south-west England and Wales, is set to retire.
Mr Gallanagh said he was honoured and excited to be taking up the lead UK role: "I am eager to leverage my experience to unlock the vast potential and opportunities that lie ahead, together with the Azets leadership team and our 3,800 colleagues across the UK.
“The remarkable growth we have achieved fills me with enthusiasm as I take on the responsibility of leading Azets UK as a national business. We have ambitious plans for the future and we are dedicated to providing our clients with a comprehensive range of capabilities from across our various service lines."
