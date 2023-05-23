Fred Banning, known in Scottish business circles as a senior communications professional with law firms McGrigors and Pinsent Masons, had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020. He was 40 when he passed away on May 19.

Following his diagnosis, Mr Banning attracted support for his campaign for people with terminally illnesses to be granted priority access to coronavirus vaccines to maximise the amount of time they could spend with loved ones.

He was also the founder of Fifth Day, an organisation that aims to raise the profile of pro bono work among non-fee earning professionals in the legal sector.

Alastair Morrison, friend of Mr Banning’s and board member at Pinsent Masons, said: “The legal industry has lost an exceptional communicator, strategist and innovator, and we have lost a dear friend.

"Throughout his illness he was always delighted to offer his insights, advice and counsel and was always on top of change.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred’s wife, Lesley, his two young sons Ollie and Charlie, and his family at this difficult time.”