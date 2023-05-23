A Scottish course designed by the legendary Ben Sayers has been sold to a US-based online golf community at "well over" the asking price of £750,000.
Opened in 1907 on the Moray coastline at the mouth of the River Spey, the 18-hole Spey Bay Golf Course has been purchased by Links Golf Club. Described as a collective of "tech-forward" Millennial and Gen Z golfers, the community was established in 2021 under the name Links DAO and is said to have more than 5,400 members from throughout the world, though most are based in the US.
Marketed by joint agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Strutt & Parker, the facilities also include club house premises, a former driving range, and a camper/caravan site with easy access to Aberdeen and Inverness.
The late Prime Minister Ramsay Macdonald was a member at Spey Bay, and the club championship trophy which remains at the club was presented by him.
“There was an extremely competitive closing date and offers well over asking price were received," said Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors. "It is a rare opportunity to own a true links course in Scotland, the home of golf and we wish the new owners well in their venture.”
Euan MacCrimmon, director at Strutt & Parker, added: “The volume of enquiries for Spey Bay golf course was incredible, and we received enquiries and offers from a wide range of UK and international interests.
"We are delighted to secure this deal with LinksDAO and wish them all the best with their exciting plans for the course."
The property was sold by Colin Murray of Colin Murray Development, who said: “We were delighted to appoint both Strutt & Parker and Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to be the joint selling agents on our behalf.
“The professional approach by both Euan and Neil gave us complete confidence from the outset. Their marketing approach to the proposed sale was excellent, which captured a huge interest from far and wide.”
