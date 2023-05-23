The Dalry-based builder noted the project had provided 27 new employment roles, “smashing the community benefit target of six new entrant jobs and apprenticeships”.

Councillor Tony Gurney, Cabinet member for economy and climate change at North Ayrshire Council, said: “It is great to see community benefits in contracts being used in this way to create employment and work-based training opportunities in North Ayrshire, especially for young people starting out on their future careers.

“Apprenticeships are a really important way to offer people a route into a trade and earn a wage whilst they learn. It’s fantastic to see McTaggart’s, a local employer, embrace this and create so many opportunities for our young people in North Ayrshire and setting them off on their future careers.”

He added: “As a community wealth building council, we look forward to continue working with businesses who have contracts with North Ayrshire Council to deliver community benefits for a wide range of initiatives including employment and training opportunities.”

Elaine Ellis, skills sector manager for construction at Skills Development Scotland, said: “It’s vital young people are aware of careers in the construction industry, which is an important contributor to Scotland’s economy. The sector is at the forefront of helping the country meet the net zero target, so the workforce will be developing the skills they need now and for the future.

“McTaggart is a great example of a business that has diversity and inclusion at the heart of its approach to developing a sustainable pipeline of talent, widening access to opportunities for young people in deprived communities to gain valuable skills for life and work, particularly through apprenticeships.”

McTaggart managing director Janice Russell said: “By working together with our partners, like North Ayrshire Council, we can not only build better homes but create life-changing opportunities for young people. I’m delighted that we were able to exceed expectations and impact positively on so many individuals and the community.”