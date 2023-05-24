Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is looking to fill an unspecified number of full and part-time positions ahead of what it anticipates will be a “buoyant” summer.

The group has vacancies across a wide range of functions at its nine hotels in Perthshire, the Scottish Borders, and the West Highlands, from food and beverage, housekeeping, and spa and beauty, to grounds and maintenance and activities and leisure.

It comes as chief executive Stephen Leckie said demand is shaping up well ahead of the summer season, despite the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Leckie said: “Research published last week in the Scottish Tourism Index reveals that almost a quarter of Scots will holiday in Scotland this year; this interest is reflected in our bookings and anticipated demand for the season ahead.

“The success of our recent spring marketing campaign shows the domestic market and appetite for Scottish breaks is strong, despite the current cost of living crisis.

“For a business like ours, driven by our mission to create unforgettable memories for guests across our unique locations, we need to be ambitious in our focus on recruitment and retention and reward generously, given the challenges in relation to the recruitment crisis, particularly within hospitality.”

With the hospitality and tourism industry challenged by a long-running shortage of labour, the company is looking to attract staff with what it describes as a generous benefits package. This includes a uniform, meals on duty, discounts on rooms and restaurants, 50 per cent off leisure membership, discounted activities financial incentives and tips.

Hotels also offer accommodation for team members who wish to stay on site in their nine properties.

Kristian Campbell, general manager of Crieff Hydro, said: “There has never been a better time to join hospitality, whether it’s for the summer or for the longer term; Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels offers the opportunity for employees to earn money whilst enjoying a fun, memorable summer at some of Scotland’s most iconic locations.

"We offer flexible hours, an excellent range of benefits and the roles available come with the highest level of training and development to support short-term goals and indeed long-term career ambitions in one of the world’s fastest growing industries.”