Founded in 1810, Rowlands Pharmacy is a centrally managed chain of over 521 pharmacies.

It also operates a successful e-pharmacy business with over 90,000 registered patients.

The chain hailed the acquisition as a “significant investment”, which means it will have over 70 directly owned branches in Scotland.

Nigel Swift, Managing Director Rowlands Pharmacy, said: “We are delighted that our pharmacy network in Scotland has expanded significantly to include 30 branches formerly operated by LloydsPharmacy.

"As a result, we will have over 70 directly owned branches which will form part of the wider Numark network in Scotland.

“This is a significant investment in growing our network north of the border and further reinforces our presence in Scotland delivering outstanding patient care services, advice and support. We welcome our new colleagues into the Numark family.

“For many years, the Scottish government has supported community pharmacy at the forefront of providing NHS care which people want, need and value. That commitment has delivered for patients and the NHS. We are investing in Scotland in the expectation that support from the Scottish government will continue in the years ahead to recognise the critical role of community pharmacy at the beating heart of healthcare provision from illness prevention through to long-term condition management.

“In England, we welcome the proposed investment of £645m to provide more patient services over the next two years, but share widely expressed concerns this may not be sufficient to halt the current rate of closures and mergers.”