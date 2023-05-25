And the football-daft star has said it’s the perfect tipple to toast a Celtic win.

The 78-year-old has announced he is teaming up with Loch Lomond Distillery to produce ‘Wolfie’s Whisky’ - a blended 40% ABV scotch.

The distillery say the dram was ‘inspired’ by the singer’s reflect rock ‘n’ roll heritage and early hell-raising days with the Faces.

READ MORE: Tory voting Sir Rod Stewart tells Sky News 'Get Labour in!'

They describe it as ‘wonderfully balanced’, with balanced with flavours of warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla and baked apple.

The Scotch will be distilled on the banks of Loch Lomond by an expert team with decades of whisky-making know-how. An all-Scottish team is behind the brand,

A reference to the lyrics ‘Rhythm of My Heart’, the opening track from Rod’s 1991 album Vagabond Heart, is emblazoned on the base of the bottle .

Rod’s recording of the song was a nod to his own Scottish heritage having adapted the melody from the traditional folk song, Loch Lomond.

He said: “Wolfie’s is a rascal of a thing and with just a sip the whisky takes you back to the good old days. Fine-tuned and perfectly balanced, Wolfie’s is a delight both over ice and mixed into a favourite cocktail,” says Rod.

“It’s a fine tipple, whether you’re partying with friends, celebrating a Celtic win or reminiscing with family. For me, Wolfie’s depicts the carefree behaviour of my more mischievous days and the excitement of what life still has to offer.”

READ MORE: Rod Stewart beats Lady Gaga to be named in top 50 singers

The whisky will be available to buy online for £35 from Monday 19 June, but fans are encouraged to sign up at online to gain access to an exclusive presale from Friday 16 June.

They’ll also be in with the chance of finding one of 1,000 bottles of Wolfie’s that have been signed by Rod.

With the initial limited run of bottles marked as first releases, Wolfie’s will initially be available to buy online across the UK and Europe before launching in America in July as Rod embarks on his North American tour.