Hebrides Cruises is a family-owned and run business based in Oban on the west coast of Scotland.

It has offered wildlife cruises to the islands of the Inner and Outer Hebrides, and St Kilda since 1996.

The super yacht, Lucy Mary, is described as a classic motor yacht of contemporary design. The vessel carries eight guests on board and ten for charter in four ensuite cabins, including a master cabin suite.

The 23-metre long motor yacht was built in 1994 in Holland by the renowned Lowland Yachts.

The acquisition comes after a three years search for the ideal addition to its fleet, Hebrides Cruises said.

Rob Barlow, Owner of Hebrides Cruises said: "Lucy Mary is an outstanding addition to our fleet and enables Hebrides Cruises to firmly establish itself as the front runner in luxury wildlife cruising in Scotland.

"The vessel brings a new level of luxury and comfort for guests to experience while immersing themselves in the stunning land and seascapes of Scotland's West Coast.”