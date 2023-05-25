The Scottish Government “framework” contract, worth about £2 million, will run for four years and span local authorities, central government, affordable housing, education, charities and voluntary associations, as well as the health service.

For the National Galleries of Scotland contract, McAllister Litho Glasgow will produce a “What’s On” guide and event programmes .

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: No one should be fooled by this pathetic Brexit circus

McAllister Litho Glasgow said: “This partnership will see the firm bring their unique creativity and expertise in print to a national audience, enhancing the cultural experience of visitors to the galleries and further amplifying Scotland's vibrant arts scene.”

Asked about the value of the contracts, a spokeswoman for the company said: "The SG (Scottish Government) one will bring in circa £2m over four years for the business. The National Galleries one is more a project for the "What’s On" guide - that is produced annually and worth £20,000."

She added that McAllister Litho had the latter contract for one year, and noted a possibility of extending this for a further year.

Janette McAllister, managing director of McAllister Litho Glasgow, said: “We are honoured to be awarded these contracts, which bolster our commitment to providing outstanding litho print, digital, wide format, and mailing services across Scotland.

READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter

“Our deep understanding of public sector communications will enable [us] to deliver high-quality, cost-effective print and digital solutions across the varied sectors of the Scottish Government framework.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Sad and very worrying U-turn on free university tuition

Commenting on the National Galleries of Scotland contract, she added: “"This is an extraordinary opportunity to work closely with National Galleries of Scotland. Creative print has always been at the heart of what we do at MLG, and it feels fitting to be collaborating with an institution that represents and celebrates these values."

McAllister Litho Glasgow, which is 100%-owned by Janette McAllister and husband Brian, employs 42 people, with the company spokeswoman noting this number "has remained stable over recent years".

The business has an annual turnover of about £6.5 million and is profitable, the spokeswoman said.