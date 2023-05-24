It does not promise brilliant sunshine, but more of that below.

The three days of music will be broadcast across the BBC network and online, and you can also follow it all on social media.

Need to know:

Where is it?

Camperdown Park, Dundee from Friday May 26 until Sunday May 28. Gates open at 3pm and the event finishes at 11pm. There is an age limit of 18 years.

Who’s playing?

Headliners include Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Wet Leg, while among the other notable acts are: Headie One, Niall Horan, Jayda G, Denis Sulta, The Snuts, Georgia, Jonas Brothers, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Pale Waves, Self Esteem, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Royal Blood, Cat Burns and Arlo Parks.

Award-winning indie band Wet Leg (Image: Domino)

OK, give me three recommendations …

There’s so much to choose from, but don’t miss homegrown hero Capaldi. His new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent was released last week and is reportedly outselling the rest of the top 20 combined. It’s safe to say then that the Scot is set to knock Ed Sheeran off the top spot. Expect his Sunday headline slot on the Radio 1 Stage to be an absolute blast.

Also not to miss is Jamie XX (Friday, Future Sounds Stage), aka James Smith. He’s the man behind indie favourites and former Mercury Music Prize winners The XX. Bandmates Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim have recently produced solo works, but the restless, ever-collaborating Smith has been releasing his own stuff since his Gil Scott-Heron remix project a decade ago.

Finally there’s FLO (Saturday, Future Sounds Stage). They only formed in 2019 and have yet to release an album proper but the London trio have already scooped the BBC’s prestigious Sound Of 2023 poll and won a Rising Star award at this year’s Brits. They bring a contemporary twist to their musical inspirations – 1990s girl groups and acts such as iconic R&B singer Aaliyah – and their Dundee appearance is hotly anticipated.

How do I get tickets?

The Saturday and Sunday shows are already sold out, unfortunately. But there are tickets still available at the time of writing from the 15,000 allocated for the opening day on Friday. Tickets cost £18 (plus £2.50 booking fee per ticket). You can only purchase maximum of two tickets per person.

Will there be food?

Yes. There will be plenty of food options, including child friendly dishes as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten free choices. Expect homemade pizzas, curries, burgers, fish and chips and loaded fries. You can also bring your own food, but only soft drinks and they must be sealed and no larger than 500ml.

Can I watch it instead?

Yes. The BBC is launching a dedicated Big Weekend channel on BBC iPlayer and the mini festival will also be covered wall-to-wall on BBC Radio 1. You can also follow the action across social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. After the event, there will be footage available for on-demand viewing, again via the BBC iPlayer.

West Lothian band The Snuts (Image: Parlophone)

How do I get there?

A shuttle bus service for ticketholders will run at regular intervals from 1.30pm on Friday May 26 and from 9am on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28. Buses will run from Slessor Gardens in the city centre (opposite Dundee train station) to Dunsinane Industrial Estate near Camperdown Park and back.

And the weather?

A mixture of sun and cloud according to current forecasts, with highs of 18 degree and (whisper it, and pack something in Goretex anyway) very little chance of rain.