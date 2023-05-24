The world (or at least that part of it which loves great music) is set to descend on Dundee this weekend for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival. It promises a winning blend of A-listers alongside up-and-coming names from the fields of rock, pop, dance and indie.
It does not promise brilliant sunshine, but more of that below.
The three days of music will be broadcast across the BBC network and online, and you can also follow it all on social media.
Need to know:
Where is it?
Camperdown Park, Dundee from Friday May 26 until Sunday May 28. Gates open at 3pm and the event finishes at 11pm. There is an age limit of 18 years.
Who’s playing?
Headliners include Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Wet Leg, while among the other notable acts are: Headie One, Niall Horan, Jayda G, Denis Sulta, The Snuts, Georgia, Jonas Brothers, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Pale Waves, Self Esteem, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Royal Blood, Cat Burns and Arlo Parks.
OK, give me three recommendations …
There’s so much to choose from, but don’t miss homegrown hero Capaldi. His new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent was released last week and is reportedly outselling the rest of the top 20 combined. It’s safe to say then that the Scot is set to knock Ed Sheeran off the top spot. Expect his Sunday headline slot on the Radio 1 Stage to be an absolute blast.
Also not to miss is Jamie XX (Friday, Future Sounds Stage), aka James Smith. He’s the man behind indie favourites and former Mercury Music Prize winners The XX. Bandmates Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim have recently produced solo works, but the restless, ever-collaborating Smith has been releasing his own stuff since his Gil Scott-Heron remix project a decade ago.
Finally there’s FLO (Saturday, Future Sounds Stage). They only formed in 2019 and have yet to release an album proper but the London trio have already scooped the BBC’s prestigious Sound Of 2023 poll and won a Rising Star award at this year’s Brits. They bring a contemporary twist to their musical inspirations – 1990s girl groups and acts such as iconic R&B singer Aaliyah – and their Dundee appearance is hotly anticipated.
How do I get tickets?
The Saturday and Sunday shows are already sold out, unfortunately. But there are tickets still available at the time of writing from the 15,000 allocated for the opening day on Friday. Tickets cost £18 (plus £2.50 booking fee per ticket). You can only purchase maximum of two tickets per person.
Will there be food?
Yes. There will be plenty of food options, including child friendly dishes as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten free choices. Expect homemade pizzas, curries, burgers, fish and chips and loaded fries. You can also bring your own food, but only soft drinks and they must be sealed and no larger than 500ml.
Can I watch it instead?
Yes. The BBC is launching a dedicated Big Weekend channel on BBC iPlayer and the mini festival will also be covered wall-to-wall on BBC Radio 1. You can also follow the action across social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. After the event, there will be footage available for on-demand viewing, again via the BBC iPlayer.
How do I get there?
A shuttle bus service for ticketholders will run at regular intervals from 1.30pm on Friday May 26 and from 9am on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28. Buses will run from Slessor Gardens in the city centre (opposite Dundee train station) to Dunsinane Industrial Estate near Camperdown Park and back.
And the weather?
A mixture of sun and cloud according to current forecasts, with highs of 18 degree and (whisper it, and pack something in Goretex anyway) very little chance of rain.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here