THE owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has returned to revenue growth in the second quarter after a flat start to the year, as membership numbers continue to grow.
The Artisanal Spirits Company said the Society now has more than 38,000 around the world, with membership up 10 per cent year-on-year in the period up to the end of April amid a strong performance in Europe.
In a statement issued that chairman Mark Hunter was due to give at its annual general meeting yesterday morning, Artisanal said its strong growth in the second quarter puts it on course to meet consensus market expectations of £25.2 million in revenue and £1.1m of underlying profits for the full year. This would compare with revenue of £21.8m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of £0.4m in 2022.
Artisanal highlighted continuing signs of recovery in China following a slow start to the year because of Covid, and the successful launch of a new franchise in South Korea, which achieved 300 new members on its initial launch in April. Further franchises are in the works for Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore.
All resolutions at the company’s annual meeting were passed by shareholders.
Yesterday’s trading update comes after the company announced two key appointments last week. Chief Leggat, former chief executive of Glasgow-based bottler and blender Douglas Laing & Co, will join as business development director in June, while Billy McCarter was confirmed as the company’s chief financial officer. Mr McCarter replaces Andrew Dane, who was elevated to chief executive in January following the departure of David Ridley.
The Artisanal Spirits Company is the owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, which was established in Edinburgh in 1983. It provides its members with access to events, experiences and thousands of rare and sought-after Scotch whiskies and other spirits sourced from more than 100 distilleries in 20 countries.
Artisanal, which officially opened a new warehouse and fulfilment centre in Uddingston earlier this year, also owns the JG Thomson craft spirits brand.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here