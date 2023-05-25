The company has taken an additional 10,316 square feet at at Skypark, building on its existing 30,000 sq ft facility at the sprawling business park.

The extra space has consolidated Spire’s position to design, build, test, and integrate satellites within one building and is said to be one of the most comprehensive facilities of its kind in the world.

Spire, a global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, collects data from space to provide global weather intelligence, ship, and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection. It designs, builds, and tests all of its satellites in Glasgow, and has more than 100 satellites currently in operation.

Skypark, which is owned by investment company Federated Hermes, has seen Spire rapidly expand its presence at the business destination since 2015.

In addition to securing Spire’s expansion, new tenants ProceMX, a critical mission technology company, and Phonesmart, which recycles and retails iPads, have respectively signed three and five-year leases for 2,118 sq ft at Skypark 3 and 6,244 sq ft at Skypark 5.

The three deals equate to lettings spanning 18,678 sq ft.

Angela Higgins of Resonance Capital, Skypark’s strategic lettings advisor, said: “Spire Global’s creation of a world-class facility here marks a significant space milestone and we are delighted to play a part in accommodating the growth of Scotland’s space sector.

"New lettings to ProceMX and Phonesmart underline our accessibility and full-package offer in drawing the technology sector to Skypark.”

Christina Holland, asset manager of Federated Hermes Real Estate, said: “We continue to attract high-quality and diverse names that are looking to expand, and Spire Global’s continued growth highlights the testament to the exceptional quality and flexibility of our space.

"We create places where people want to play, work and live, considering the environmental and social impacts of all our investments.”