Space marketing company AstroAgency has launched an advisory board to help support the business as it prepares for further international expansion.

The advisors include science broadcaster Dallas Campbell, SpaceBar host Suzie Imber, communications specialist Alexandra Sokolowski and Sam Peterson, director of operations at Firefly Aerospace.

It is hoped the appointees will broaden the Edinburgh-based company’s connections within the growing space market, while also supporting on strategic matters and business development. The additions come as the firm recently surpassed its 50th client project, having landed several contracts across the public and private sector.