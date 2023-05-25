Murrayshall Country Estate in Perthshire has submitted plans for a range of new facilities and luxury holiday accommodation.

It is claimed the proposals for the estate near Scone would generate substantial inward investment.

Estate owner, Stellar Murrayshall LLP, has now submitted its plan for a mixed-use development to Perth & Kinross Council.

It includes an extension to the four-star hotel, new spa and leisure facilities and the potential for outdoor pursuits which will be available to use by hotel guests and members of the public.

READ MORE: Top Scottish golfing hotel resort reveals manor homes

The masterplan application, which is seeking Planning Permission in Principle (PPiP), also sets out plans for the creation of holiday homes in the form of lodges, luxury cabins and timeshare or vacation ownership properties.

An area of land has been identified for a solar farm which will provide clean green renewable energy, helping the estate decarbonise and reduce running costs.

The plans include a spa and wider leisure facilities on the estate near Scone (Image: Murrayshall House Hotel)

Plans to diversify the estate were first drawn up in 2020 and a planning application was lodged with Perth and Kinross Council in March 2021 for PPiP.

The application was later withdrawn to enable a review of the mix of development to be proposed on the estate which subsequently led to the decision to remove the potential enabling residential development.

Gary Silcock, general manager for Murrayshall Country Estate, said: “Following an extensive consultation, we are delighted to bring forward our revised plans based on the feedback and comments received from the local community.

“This is an exciting time as we progress with our long-term aspirations for the estate which will ultimately help grow and sustain the business for years to come."

READ MORE: The fairways and fine views of Murrayshall Country Estate

He continued: “We remain confident that the £30 million investment for the diversification of Murrayshall will have a positive effect on the local economy, while securing jobs and creating new employment. We are committed to investing in our staff and have been engaging with UHI Perth to assist in training and development opportunities for employees.

“Through the diversification of the estate, we are hoping to bring in more opportunities to host and support events.

“We look forward to continuing positive engagement with local residents and stakeholders throughout the planning process.”

The developer held two in-person public consultation events at the estate.

READ MORE: Perthshire restaurant awarded second AA Rosette

It said both events were well attended and provided members of the public with the opportunity to view consultation material in person and discuss plans directly with the project team.

The project team also held separate meetings with stakeholders and local residents, including site visits, to further explain the plans.

A project website was also created, allowing people to have easy access to detailed information on the plans with the option for those interested to share their views via an online feedback form. The website will remain open until the planning process is concluded.

It is anticipated that a detailed application for phase one of the proposals will be submitted in the coming weeks.

The historic Murrayshall Country Estate has been repositioned to a luxury boutique country estate in recent years. Now an award-winning hotel as well as a top 35 UK Golf Resort, the hotel has 40 bedrooms, two restaurants and two golf courses, set in 365 acres.