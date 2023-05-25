A Scottish country estate has said it is to create 400 jobs with a new £30 million leisure resort.
Murrayshall Country Estate in Perthshire has submitted plans for a range of new facilities and luxury holiday accommodation.
It is claimed the proposals for the estate near Scone would generate substantial inward investment.
Estate owner, Stellar Murrayshall LLP, has now submitted its plan for a mixed-use development to Perth & Kinross Council.
It includes an extension to the four-star hotel, new spa and leisure facilities and the potential for outdoor pursuits which will be available to use by hotel guests and members of the public.
READ MORE: Top Scottish golfing hotel resort reveals manor homes
The masterplan application, which is seeking Planning Permission in Principle (PPiP), also sets out plans for the creation of holiday homes in the form of lodges, luxury cabins and timeshare or vacation ownership properties.
An area of land has been identified for a solar farm which will provide clean green renewable energy, helping the estate decarbonise and reduce running costs.
Plans to diversify the estate were first drawn up in 2020 and a planning application was lodged with Perth and Kinross Council in March 2021 for PPiP.
The application was later withdrawn to enable a review of the mix of development to be proposed on the estate which subsequently led to the decision to remove the potential enabling residential development.
Gary Silcock, general manager for Murrayshall Country Estate, said: “Following an extensive consultation, we are delighted to bring forward our revised plans based on the feedback and comments received from the local community.
“This is an exciting time as we progress with our long-term aspirations for the estate which will ultimately help grow and sustain the business for years to come."
READ MORE: The fairways and fine views of Murrayshall Country Estate
He continued: “We remain confident that the £30 million investment for the diversification of Murrayshall will have a positive effect on the local economy, while securing jobs and creating new employment. We are committed to investing in our staff and have been engaging with UHI Perth to assist in training and development opportunities for employees.
“Through the diversification of the estate, we are hoping to bring in more opportunities to host and support events.
“We look forward to continuing positive engagement with local residents and stakeholders throughout the planning process.”
The developer held two in-person public consultation events at the estate.
READ MORE: Perthshire restaurant awarded second AA Rosette
It said both events were well attended and provided members of the public with the opportunity to view consultation material in person and discuss plans directly with the project team.
The project team also held separate meetings with stakeholders and local residents, including site visits, to further explain the plans.
A project website was also created, allowing people to have easy access to detailed information on the plans with the option for those interested to share their views via an online feedback form. The website will remain open until the planning process is concluded.
It is anticipated that a detailed application for phase one of the proposals will be submitted in the coming weeks.
The historic Murrayshall Country Estate has been repositioned to a luxury boutique country estate in recent years. Now an award-winning hotel as well as a top 35 UK Golf Resort, the hotel has 40 bedrooms, two restaurants and two golf courses, set in 365 acres.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here