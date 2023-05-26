The newly imagined Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit near Inverness will officially open its doors on Saturday, June 10.

The tourist attraction is nearing completion following a major refurbishment by Continuum Attractions, following its take over earlier this year.

£1.5 million has been invested in a full upgrade to enhance the visitor experience, allowing people to explore the legend and myths of Loch Ness through immersive tours and also via trips aboard the attraction’s famous research vessel, Deepscan.

READ MORE: Loch Ness prepares for opening of new £1.5m Nessie visitor centre

Guests will become part of the Centre’s ongoing quest to find the elusive Nessie, with regular updates on all the latest news, developments, and sightings. The attraction is also investing in support for Loch Ness Exploration teams to help ensure the search continues for a new generation.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the famous sighting of Nessie, by Aldie Mackay, in 1933 which catapulted Scotland, Loch Ness, and its monster phenomenon to global fame.

The ‘Monster Spotted’ headline went global, launching Loch Ness centre-stage into the world’s media and attracting visits from around the world.

The Loch Ness Centre (Image: Continuum)

The new Nessie experience features seven stories told in a variety of exciting ways: they celebrate This Majestic Place, Scottish Myths and Legends and the scientific search for the Truth; just three areas of the attraction which features real artefacts and peoples’ witness statements.

The one-hour experience offers guests the chance to immerse themselves in the story of the legend and explore the real stories of Loch Ness.

Guests will walk through 500 million years of history to explore the myths and examine the scientific research surrounding the monster, discover artefacts, hear real people’s stories and scientific debate on the existence of Nessie - a phenomenon boasting over 1,000 eyewitness accounts and recorded sightings, alongside lots of unexplained evidence.

The Loch Ness Centre (Image: Continuum)

Voyage seekers will also have the chance to explore the depths of Loch Ness with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project. Guests can book a trip on board the vessel, named after the famous expedition carried out on the Loch in 1987.

The cruise takes up to 12 guests on a very special journey to witness the stunning beauty of Urquhart Castle and search the depths of the Loch using specialist sonar equipment on board.

Juliana Delaney, Chief Executive of Continuum, said: “We are thrilled to finally announce our opening date The Loch Ness Centre, it’s been a highly anticipated date! From 10th June we look forward to welcoming guests from across the UK and the globe, excited to join us for this must visit experience when they arrive in the Highlands. We now present the story of this global phenomenon in a modern and engaging way.

“We appreciate we are only guardians of this legend as many Nessie enthusiasts are truly passionate about this place and its history. We wanted to involve them and the community to get it right for the locals and tourists alike. At Continuum, we are passionate about finding great stories in great locations – and this really is Scotland’s best story.”