The Kintore-based firm is looking to add five new members of staff to take the payroll up to 45 people as demand for its lifting, mechanical and hydraulic equipment has "soared" in recent months. Revenues for the latest financial year were up 10% on the previous period at £6.5m.

Managing director Tom Murdoch, the son of founder Alistair Murdoch, said Brimmond has secured new energy sector orders for export to the Middle East and Africa. Several marine crane and operator rental projects have been deployed across a range of decommissioning work, and the firm also designed and manufactured a six tonne umbilical reeler to be installed at a European nuclear power plant.

“Brimmond’s success story, particularly over the past year, is testament to the unstinting commitment and first-rate skills of our team," Mr Murdoch said.

"Our experienced hands-on technicians and engineers work hard to expertly engineer products and solutions that are not only safe and reliable, but also designed to meet the operational and maintenance needs of our clients globally. This is the crucial reason for our ongoing customer loyalty, and also our growing footprint across emerging sectors, markets and geographies."

The company has invested £250,000 in a 1,300sq ft extension to its bespoke facility in Kintore, and is set to spend £750,000 on the expansion of its rental fleet. The latter will include the addition of another high-capacity marine crane, plus core products including hydraulic power units and umbilical reelers.

Mr Murdoch added: "On the commercial side, we have steered the company through several positive developments, not least our rebranding exercise, which pulled together our four historically separately branded divisions, under the strong Brimmond brand.

"Our new website reflects this exciting step-change in the business, projecting our ambitious plans for the future, while remaining true to our heritage.”