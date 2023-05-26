Family-owned engineering specialist Brimmond has said it is on course to break the £10 million turnover barrier following the most successful year in its 27 years of trading.
The Kintore-based firm is looking to add five new members of staff to take the payroll up to 45 people as demand for its lifting, mechanical and hydraulic equipment has "soared" in recent months. Revenues for the latest financial year were up 10% on the previous period at £6.5m.
Managing director Tom Murdoch, the son of founder Alistair Murdoch, said Brimmond has secured new energy sector orders for export to the Middle East and Africa. Several marine crane and operator rental projects have been deployed across a range of decommissioning work, and the firm also designed and manufactured a six tonne umbilical reeler to be installed at a European nuclear power plant.
READ MORE: Scottish engineering company xburo lands 'major' appointment
“Brimmond’s success story, particularly over the past year, is testament to the unstinting commitment and first-rate skills of our team," Mr Murdoch said.
"Our experienced hands-on technicians and engineers work hard to expertly engineer products and solutions that are not only safe and reliable, but also designed to meet the operational and maintenance needs of our clients globally. This is the crucial reason for our ongoing customer loyalty, and also our growing footprint across emerging sectors, markets and geographies."
READ MORE: Hyspec Engineering wins UKSE funding
The company has invested £250,000 in a 1,300sq ft extension to its bespoke facility in Kintore, and is set to spend £750,000 on the expansion of its rental fleet. The latter will include the addition of another high-capacity marine crane, plus core products including hydraulic power units and umbilical reelers.
Mr Murdoch added: "On the commercial side, we have steered the company through several positive developments, not least our rebranding exercise, which pulled together our four historically separately branded divisions, under the strong Brimmond brand.
"Our new website reflects this exciting step-change in the business, projecting our ambitious plans for the future, while remaining true to our heritage.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here