The new year-round route to Southampton will take off for the first time this winter.

Flights will launch from 2 November 2023 with departures twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager commented: “We’re delighted to announce this new route today from Glasgow to Southampton, which will provide customers in Scotland even with greater connectivity across the UK, enabling people to explore more of the fantastic destinations the UK has to offer, reconnect with loved ones and do business.

READ MORE: Greggs lands at Scottish airport with arrival of 24-hour bakery

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and remain committed to strengthening our unrivalled short-haul network and providing more choice for our customers across the UK, all with great value fares and the warm welcome that our crew are famous for.”

Matt Hazelwood, Chief Commercial Officer at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “EasyJet’s plans to operate services between Glasgow and our sister airport in Southampton this winter is great news and this additional service on this popular route will help deliver greater choice and flexibility for both our business and leisure travellers.”