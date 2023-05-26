Plans have been unveiled to bring a new multi-purpose hotel to Glasgow.
Building on the success of the current venue, SWG3, in partnership with Stallan-Brand, has proposed a "hotel for music lovers" which will redevelop currently disused land and bring a "unique hub" to the west end of the city.
The plans for the hotel focus on boosting the area's growing hospitality, tourism and cultural sectors and improving business opportunities for local entrepreneurs while remaining sustainable.
If approved, the 139-bedroom hotel is expected to open in late 2026 and will feature two restaurants, two bars, co-working spaces, a gym and movement studio and a rooftop terrace.
Founded by Andrew Fleming-Brown and Andrew Mickel, SWG3 was transformed from a derelict group of buildings into one of Scotland's leading cultural destinations, which plays host to a range of gigs, outdoor festivals and creative events.
The hotel is the next step, with the project team being joined by hotelier Bruce Robertson, who brings more than 25 years of international experience in the design, development and operation of lifestyle hotels and private members clubs.
Andrew Mickel, SWG3 director, said: "Our vision for the SWG3 hotel is to deliver a brand new welcoming space for all creative souls to stay.
"A unique new location for nurturing art, music and creative magic wrapped in cutting-edge design.
"Since transforming the Galvanizers Yard and disused warehouses into one of the country’s most talked about arts venues, the SWG3 team have continued to invest heavily in the community, and this project will be no different.
"We hope to not only deliver economic growth for Clydeside, Yorkhill and Glasgow as a whole but prove that good business can be sustainable and socially conscious as well as simply great fun."
Paul Stallan, Stallan-Brand creative director, continued: "Our aim is to deliver a hotel like no other.
"The SWG3 cultural venue defies being categorised, it's a cultural polymath and phenomenon.
"From performance, live music, and theatre through to major visual arts events, SWG3 has become Scotland’s go-to destination.
"Whether Scottish Opera or a Comme des Garcons guerrilla store, through to the First Minister learning the art of graffiti, the location has attracted industry and sector accolades for its enterprise and creative spirit.
"To accelerate this unique offer that unites art, fashion and music we aim to deliver a hotel experience that is more Glasgow than Glasgow."
