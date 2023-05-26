Budget airline Jet2 has launched a new route from Glasgow Airport.
The new route to Girona will take off for the first time this Sunday.
The flights will operate throughout the whole of the summer 2023 season to the Catalan city, which sits between Barcelona and Costa Brava.
The weekly Sunday flights from Glasgow Airport will run until September 24.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our first flight to Girona take off from Glasgow Airport on Sunday. Feedback from customers and independent travel agents in Scotland has been telling us that flights and holidays to Girona are very much in demand for Summer 23, and we know that this is a destination that customers want to get to.
“Since putting services on sale to Girona from Glasgow Airport, local customers and independent travel agents have been booking getaways to the stunning hotspot in their numbers. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are giving customers and independent travel agents in the region unrivalled choice when it comes to enjoying a holiday this summer.”
Christopher Tibbett, Head of Airline Relations and Marketing for Glasgow Airport, said: “We are really pleased to see the return of Girona to our destination map at Glasgow Airport. Costa Brava is a stunning part of Catalonia and this latest service announcement from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will be welcome news for Scottish travellers looking to explore the wider region or make the short trip to the beautiful city of Barcelona.”
