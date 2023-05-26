Located on the first floor of the main terminal, ‘The Glasgow Store’ features merchandise from the iconic IRN-BRU and Tunnock’s brands.

Visitors to the new boutique will be able to purchase IRN-BRU sliders, swim shorts, bucket hats, t-shirts and other BRU-branded goods as well as an array of Tunnock’s gifts, including headwear, homeware and accessories.

Also available in store is a range from emerging Glasgow brand Albany Clothing, whose fashion line pays homage to the city’s iconic Duke of Wellington statue.

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at IRN-BRU said: “Whether you’re landing in Scotland for the first time and looking to immerse yourself in some of the country’s most loved brands, or a proud patriot looking to show off IRN-BRU merch on holiday, The Glasgow Store has you covered. From sliders to swim trunks to vintage logo t-shirts and fanny packs – there’s something for everyone and we’re excited to see our vibrant range go global.”

Introducing The Glasgow Store.



Our newest shop which opened earlier this week has everything from @TunnockOfficial treats to @irnbru beauties. Go have a nosey!



— Glasgow Airport ✈️ (@GLA_Airport) May 19, 2023

Fergus Loudon, Operations Director with Tunnock’s noted: “Where better to open than one of the UK’s busiest airports? With The Glasgow Store, we are reinforcing and, in some cases, introducing the city’s most iconic brands and one of its most celebrated landmarks to the millions of passengers who use Glasgow Airport annually.”