THE vast majority of Scots would be sad to see the death of the UK high street.
Nearly four-fifths (77 per cent) of Scots who visited their local high street in the last year would be unhappy if the option of shopping there was taken away, a survey has found.
More than one in four (26%) said they will always want to shop on their local high street and half said they were unlikely to stop visiting in the next year.
But around two-thirds (66%) feel the high street does not have everything they need for their local shop, the survey of more than 2,000 adults commissioned by Accenture found. More than half (56%) said the high street was no longer relevant and needs to change.
Asked if a store on the high street which was part of their regular shopping routine was to close, 60% said they would shop online instead; nearly one in three said they would either switch to another high-street brand (32%) or drive to find the same shop somewhere else (32%).
Nearly three in 10 (28%) said they could stop shopping in the high street in the next five years, increasing to more than one-third (37%) in the next 10 years.
Kelly Askew, retail strategy and consulting lead at Accenture, said: “The future of the high street has been in question in recent years, but for now, stores are clearly still in fashion. Many retailers are still placing their bets on bricks-and-mortar, but there are warnings that the high street is in need of a reinvention if it’s to survive.
“At a time when shoppers are being even more selective about where and how they spend their cash, the future of the UK high street lies in its relevance and ability to meet local needs. For businesses, this means a focus on affordability, customer experience, and tailoring their offer to local demand.
“Technologies play an important role here – whether that’s using data analytics to determine the store layout and what they stock or investing in AI and automation to enhance the store experience whilst enabling staff to be more efficient.”
In other findings, food shopping was highlighted as the most common use for the high street (79%), followed by eating and drinking (53%).
Nearly half (46%) said they would like to see more food shops on their high street, while a similar percentage said that they would like to see more high street banks and post offices (50%), clothes shops (58%) and general retail stores (65%). These were followed by office spaces (22%) and beauty services (34%).
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here