The residential proposals, which form part of a broader vision for the regeneration of the docks, would see up to 310 new homes constructed in the area.

The proposals have been revised follow an initial consultation last summer and incorporate feedback from the local community, and now include a commercial unit to serve the new and surrounding communities.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to have their say on the proposals at public consultation events on Thursday June 1 and Thursday July 20 at the Riverside Hall between 12.30pm and 4.30pm, and The Pearce Institute between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Harry O’Donnell, chairman of property owner New City Vision, said: “We are thrilled to bring forward plans for the creation of a vibrant community at the Govan Graving Docks. The revised proposals are the product of our consultation with the community last summer and I am pleased that we have been able to incorporate their feedback and include a commercial space within the development.

“Forming one component of our wider vision for the site, the residential proposals sit alongside our wider regeneration project, which includes the restoration of the Dock No1 for historic ship repair, the creation of a new riverside park, and the historic pumphouse building reactivated into a venue for community use, sympathetic to the site’s heritage.

“Following constructive dialogue with Glasgow City Council, a new proposal of application notice has been submitted to the council’s planning department, allowing us to further build on our engagement with the community at our upcoming consultation events. I would encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to attend and leave their thoughts on our proposals with the project team.”

The consultation events are being delivered separately from an ongoing consultation to design a riverside park and active travel route on the site. The new housing will provide high quality accommodation, resilient to the environmental conditions along the river corridor, and complying with the highest environmental standards to provide low-energy homes, the developer said.

Separately, it was announced today that historic steamer the TS Queen Mary had been moved to Govan Graving Docks from its berth at Glasgow Science Centre for restoration and repair work. It became the first ship to be berthed at the docks in nearly 40 years. Twelve jobs will be created with the award to Marine Projects Scotland of the £1 million project.