GLASGOW Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive has reiterated the importance of the city’s role in scientific research.
Stuart Patrick, who is also chair of the Glasgow City of Science and Innovation, discussed what business, academic scientists and government agencies need to do to expand the city’s reputation as a hub for scientific research and also for taking that research to market.
He told the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey that the organisation, set up by Sir Kenneth Calman, a former Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, to raise the profile of Glasgow’s scientific community, had been hugely influential in embedding research in health, engineering and life sciences “in the city’s story”.
“Our universities now play a central role in Glasgow’s economic development plans with three innovation districts, a UK Government-funded innovation accelerator partnership and, I expect, a much more prominent place for Glasgow in the Scottish Government’s own innovation strategy.”
During a recent series of workshops, the Glasgow City of Science and Innovation team brought together over 100 people all directly involved in shaping Glasgow’s new technology-rich industries and getting strong messaging across about what is need to keep those industry growing.
Mr Patrick asked if Glasgow was placing sufficient emphasis on the importance of its innovation economy: “Are we placing the right bets on our most promising sectors like space, photonics, or precision medicine? Have we built an effective community of expertise around our innovators to help them grow successful businesses, and have we made it easier to access funding at various stages of the business growth cycle?”
Referring to recent comments by Andy Cliffe, chief executive of AGS Airports which owns Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports, he said: “Mr Cliffe suggested, in highly diplomatic language, that collectively Team Glasgow is punching below its weight … he wants to help Glasgow get its message across.
“Our collective marketing function needs a fresh boost.”
