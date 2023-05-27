A restaurant on the edge of one of Scotland’s most historic sites has been brought to market.
The Culloden Moor Inn on the edge of the battlefield where Bonnie Prince Charlie was defeated in 1746 is described as a “much sought-after trading location”.
Cornerstone Business Agents and Rennie Property Consultants are handling the sale of “well-patronised and popular” inn said to be a “unique purchase opportunity”.
It sits adjacent to Culloden Moor visitor centre, which attracts 200,000 a year, and has an 80-cover restaurant with bar, separate public bar, substantial beer garden, outdoor area, car park, and a license to 1am.
The agents said: “The business is situated right next to Culloden Battlefield. The battle in 1746 is the last time there was direct hand to hand combat on British soil. The battlefield is one of the most important historic sites in Scotland.
“The Culloden Moor Inn is the closest restaurant and licensed establishment to the site.
“The city of Inverness is located five miles to the west of the property.
“The Culloden Moor Inn is a well-regarded and well-patronised restaurant and bar that is popular with tourists and particularly locals. The business is located just outside the eastern suburbs of Inverness and the restaurant has built up a large local following.”
The agents added: “Primarily the business is food led, with the Culloden Moor Inn famed for its generous portions and quality.
"The Keppoch Bar is a strong addition to the business, popular with locals from the larger surrounding areas as well as being a popular venue for live sports.
“The availability of the Culloden Moor Inn represents an ideal opportunity for motivated purchasers to acquire a very popular restaurant and bar located in a unique trading location on the outskirts of the city of Inverness.
“The business is much-loved and trades with a loyal and regular custom but there is also huge opportunity to expand the trade further.”
The premises are being offered at a freehold guide price of £650,000.
