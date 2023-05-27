Storries Home Bakery, located at the foot of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, is regarded as a local institution.

Bosses at the nearby Victoria Bar took to Facebook to call on locals to sign a petition to help keep the bakery "serving through the night".

READ MORE: Restaurant overlooking historic Jacobite rebellion battlefield for sale

They said that the loss of the license would be “a devastating blow” to locals, writing: “ A Leith institution needs your help! Unfortunately, our neighbours at Storries Bakery are under threat of losing their late-night licence.

“This would be a devasting blow for Leithers past and present, who have enjoyed a pie on the way home from a night out.

"But more importantly, a vital meal for night workers with most other places closed. Let's keep this Leith staple serving through the night!”