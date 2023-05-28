Scottish property magnate Chris Stewart has submitted proposals for a hotel and aparthotel in a former bank on Shandwick Place at the west end of Princes Street in the Scottish capital.

Design team lead 3DReid has put forward the plans to City of Edinburgh Council for the property giant's 115-room facility.

“Through acquiring and combining several adjacent buildings that have been under-utilised for many years, it is now possible for significant regeneration to happen through a coordinated proposal for re-development and refurbishment," it said in a statement.

The acquisition of the former betting shop at number two and retail units at numbers four to eight Queensferry Street 'enables a new reception lobby to be provided at street level with shared lounge and seating areas extending to the rear'. (Image: Chris Stewart/3DReid)

“The site comprises a range of separate buildings that together form the urban block at the junction of Shandwick Place and Queensferry Street.

“The corner is marked by the imposing free-renaissance façade of the former Commercial Bank [of Scotland] and Caledonian United Services Club - by Sydney Mitchell & Wilson 1901 - whose shaped gables and pimple dome is designed to maximise the building’s presence at the western end of the Princes Street and mark a transition from First New Town to the West End.”

3DReid has been involved since 2021 and has worked in close collaboration with CSG, Buro-Happold, Turley and Scott Hobbs Planning to develop the current proposal for the former bank, a significant site in the West End of the city centre.

New Ayrshire factory supporting 900 jobs gets green light

A proposed factory in Ayrshire which it is hoped will create 900 permanent jobs has been granted full planning permission.

Work on the site will start in early 2024 with the start of cable production slated for 2026. (Image: XLCC)

North Ayrshire Council granted full permission on Wednesday for XLCC’s proposed high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable manufacturing operations on a brownfield site at Hunterston. XLCC aims to capitalise on a projected surge in demand for high-voltage cables as countries look to ramp up renewable energy provision.

UK-based XLCC said: “The decision paves the way for construction to commence and follows outline planning permission granted last year.”

Chiefs stage buyout of high-profile Glasgow agency Frame Group

Stephen McCranor and Keli Mitchell have staged a management buyout of Frame Group, the Glasgow-based creative communications agency.

Keli Mitchell and Stephen McCranor. (Image: Frame Group)

The duo, who have been joint managing directors of Frame since 2019, have acquired a majority stake in the company under a deal that has led to the exit of Gary O’Donnell and Angus Walker.

Mr O’Donnell and Mr Walker had bought the business from founder Alan Frame in 2008 and were later joined by finance director Roslynn Mackay. Ms Mackay, who held a minority shareholding in Frame Group, has left too.

US group closes deal on historic Ben Sayers course

A Scottish course designed by the legendary Ben Sayers has been sold to a US-based online golf community at "well over" the asking price of £750,000.

The late Prime Minister Ramsay Macdonald was a member at Spey Bay, and the club championship trophy which remains at the club was presented by him. (Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors/Strutt & Parker)

Opened in 1907 on the Moray coastline at the mouth of the River Spey, the 18-hole Spey Bay Golf Course has been purchased by Links Golf Club.

Described as a collective of "tech-forward" Millennial and Gen Z golfers, the community was established in 2021 under the name Links DAO and is said to have more than 5,400 members from throughout the world, though most are based in the US.