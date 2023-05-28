NY Grill & Cocktail Bar, located inside Princes Square, has been on the go since 2014.

Bosses announced the closure with 'a heavy heart' on Sunday, via a Facebook post which read: "NY Grill and Cocktail Bar has now closed.

"Thank you to everyone who visited us over the last nine years.

"We also want to recognise the hard work and dedication of our fantastic staff.

"Our team members have continuously strived to provide excellent service, delicious food and tempting drinks, and we couldn't have reached this far without their diligence and passion."