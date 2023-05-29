A Scottish brewer has unveiled a collaboration with a US counterpart to create a ground-breaking new craft beer.
Purpose-led beer brand Brewgooder has linked up with New York’s Brooklyn Brewery to offer what is claimed to be the UK's first beer using West African “super-grain” fonio.
One of Africa’s oldest cereals, fonio has strong sustainability credentials due to its drought resistance and ability to grow in nutrient-poor soil without fertilisers and pesticides.
The collaboration between Glasgow-based Brewgooder and Brooklyn Brewery has the dual benefit of purchasing goods from West African farmers, while also re-investing part of the funds to support the development of rural communities in fonio farming countries.
READ MORE: Glasgow brewer in demand surge
The beer is a Session IPA canned at 4.3% ABV with a light finish, aiming to give consumers a beer choice that highlights fonio as a great-tasting ingredient, with great potential to make brewery supply chains more inclusive and less carbon-intensive.
Brewgooder said its Fonio Session IPA “pours a hazy full gold and forms a nice fluffy white head”, adding: “Bitter orange, jasmine, lychee fruit, gooseberry and mango aromatics waft out of the glass”.
“On the palate, the beer has a quick, sharp, focused dry bitterness, bright fruitiness and a fast clean finish.”
The Scottish brewer and Brooklyn's collaboration is available exclusively for purchase as a four-pack from Co-op stores for £6, while Castle Pubs will also be stocking the craft beer exclusively on draught across the UK.
Sales of the Fonio Session IPA will enable The Brewgooder Foundation to support clean water projects in Mali, unlocking more than 20 million litres of water in a country where fonio farming is prevalent and has the potential to become a valuable source of income and empowerment for rural communities.
READ MORE: Glasgow brewer in £7 pint prospect warning
The aim is to develop a supply chain that would enable more regular, at-scale use of the grain within the UK brewing industry, "setting out a blueprint for others to follow with this alternative grain as a lever for sustainable farming and sustainable brewing".
Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, said: “When we first started brewing, I’m not sure I would have believed it if someone said we would one day collaborate with Brooklyn Brewery.
“To work with them on a collaboration that is not only the UK’s first ever ‘at scale’ fonio grain beer but also empowering communities, while gathering learnings for more sustainable brewing, is something very special to the entire Brewgooder team.”
Garret Oliver, brewmaster at Brooklyn Brewery, said: “I love the impactful work that Brewgooder are doing, and first approached them several years ago about working with fonio.
“The pandemic slowed us all down, but I’m thrilled to see this project finally out in the world.
"The goal was to brew an accessible IPA that demonstrated the unique fruity flavours that fonio can bring to beer."
READ MORE: Inflation and DRS impact Scottish sustainable ambitions
He added: “I think the entire brewing community ought to be excited about this super-grain that few of us have even heard about. I’m personally excited to be drinking our delicious beer while supporting African small-hold farmers and the land that sustains them.”
A business called Yolélé makes the ingredient available to the Western market by connecting smallholder farms with the global food economy.
Pierre Thiam, the founder of Yolélé, comes from Senegal and has dedicated his work to championing West African ingredients, making them available on a global scale while supporting local economies in the region.
Despite this potential to bring a new sustainable edge to the brewing sector, fonio has not yet been studied in terms of its carbon footprint, so Yolélé is commissioning the "world's first" sustainability study of the super grain.
The project is a key learning opportunity for Yolélé, the two brewers and the wider industry as to how regenerative farming practices and alternative crops like fonio could drive down carbon impacts at scale.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here