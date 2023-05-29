A reworking of a classic Charles Dickens novel is one of the books that has been shortlisted for the world’s oldest literary prizes.
Demon Copperhead, a reimagining of David Copperfield which is set in the Appalachian Mountains of the United States in the late 1990s, is one of four titles in the running for the fiction section of the James Tait Black Prizes.
Also in the running is the story of a love affair between two men in shadow of the war in Kosovo, with Bolla by Pajtim Statovci, and translated from Finnish by David Hackston, also being shortlisted.
Overall the shortlist for the prizes – awarded to a work of fiction and a biography, with both picking up £10,000 – feature authors with links to America, Denmark, Finland and Oman.
The literary honours have been presented by the University of Edinburgh since 1919, and are the only major British book prizes which are judged by literature scholars and students.
Fiction judge Dr Benjamin Bateman, of Edinburgh, said of the shortlist: “The only thing more impressive than the historical and emotional range of these works is the way they centre their storytelling in elegantly and movingly rendered characters.”
The four novels shortlisted for the fiction prize are Bitter Orange Tree by Jokha Alharthi, translated from Arabic by Marilyn Booth, Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, Bolla by Pajtim Statovci, translated from Finnish by David Hackston and After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz.
READ MORE: Martin Amis, novelist celebrated for his verbal virtuosity
Meanwhile, the shortlisted biographies are Homesick by Jennifer Croft, A Line in the World: A Year on the North Sea Coast by Dorthe Nors, translated from Danish by Caroline Waight, Come Back in September: A Literary Education on West Sixty-Seventh Street, Manhattan by Darryl Pinckney and A History of Water: Being an Account of a Murder, an Epic and Two Visions of Global History by Edward Wilson-Lee (William Collins).
READ MORE: Beano character reimagined in new live action slapstick comedy
Biography judge Dr Simon Cooke, of Edinburgh University, said: “Absorbing, resonantly voiced, and beautifully realised, these life-writings open fascinating and various worlds, and searchingly inquire into the transformative relations between literature and life.”
All the shortlisted titles will be read and discussed by students and academics to decide the winners, with these due to be announced by the University of Edinburgh in July.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here