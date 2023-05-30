Scottish law firm Lindsays has completed its biggest merger to date - with Miller Hendry - increasing its team to nearly 50 partners and 300 staff.
The deal, which takes effect today, sees former Miller Hendry partners and staff in Dundee, Perth and Crieff transfer to Lindsays, which has hailed the transaction as “another milestone” in its strategic expansion. The deal was first announced in March.
Edinburgh-based Lindsays noted Miller Hendry “comprises seven partners and about 50 staff”.
Lindsays added: “In Dundee - where Lindsays entered the market through its merger with Shield & Kyd in 2012 - the move strengthens [Lindsays’] status as one of the city’s major legal players. It takes its team from 60 people - including eight partners - to 82, 11 of them partners."
The firm noted the move also provided its "first direct presence in Perthshire, through offices in Perth and Crieff, where former Miller Hendry staff remain.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Will Scotland’s success put a smile on the face of Douglas Ross?
Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: “We are incredibly proud that Lindsays is now a firm of four cities - Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Perth.
“We are delighted to have the former Miller Hendry team joining the Lindsays family, and excited about what the future may hold.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexit, British nationalism and terrifying times
He added: “Bringing the Lindsays brand to Perth is significant for us and we see huge potential in the area for the type of expert, accessible and reliable legal advice which our team provides to support people with their personal, family and business affairs.”
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
Former Miller Hendry chairman John Thom, who remains as a Perth-based partner as part of the merger, said: “Becoming part of Lindsays marks the beginning of an exciting chapter. For our clients, this merger means they will benefit from a wider range of legal services, while still working with professionals they know and trust.
“Our staff, meanwhile, will now enjoy broader career options, while remaining part of a firm which retains a family feel.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here