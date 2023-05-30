The deal, which takes effect today, sees former Miller Hendry partners and staff in Dundee, Perth and Crieff transfer to Lindsays, which has hailed the transaction as “another milestone” in its strategic expansion. The deal was first announced in March.

Edinburgh-based Lindsays noted Miller Hendry “comprises seven partners and about 50 staff”.

Lindsays added: “In Dundee - where Lindsays entered the market through its merger with Shield & Kyd in 2012 - the move strengthens [Lindsays’] status as one of the city’s major legal players. It takes its team from 60 people - including eight partners - to 82, 11 of them partners."

The firm noted the move also provided its "first direct presence in Perthshire, through offices in Perth and Crieff, where former Miller Hendry staff remain.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Will Scotland’s success put a smile on the face of Douglas Ross?

Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: “We are incredibly proud that Lindsays is now a firm of four cities - Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Perth.

“We are delighted to have the former Miller Hendry team joining the Lindsays family, and excited about what the future may hold.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexit, British nationalism and terrifying times

He added: “Bringing the Lindsays brand to Perth is significant for us and we see huge potential in the area for the type of expert, accessible and reliable legal advice which our team provides to support people with their personal, family and business affairs.”

READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter

Former Miller Hendry chairman John Thom, who remains as a Perth-based partner as part of the merger, said: “Becoming part of Lindsays marks the beginning of an exciting chapter. For our clients, this merger means they will benefit from a wider range of legal services, while still working with professionals they know and trust.

“Our staff, meanwhile, will now enjoy broader career options, while remaining part of a firm which retains a family feel.”